Bandits murder Albouystown businesswoman…husband found bound and gagged in shop

Popular Albousytown businesswoman, Nalinie Persaud, was murdered in her bed around 03.00 hrs yesterday, while her spouse was left beaten, gagged and bound in the couple’s shop. The deed was done by four masked men who invaded their home.

Persaud, 56, who operated Nalo’s Variety Shop at Lot 161 James Street, Albouystown, was found lifeless and with a rope tied around her neck around 06.00 hrs after a customer came to the shop and freed her husband, Mahendra Rampersaud.

He was strapped with duct-tape and lying on the floor.

The house and shop were ransacked. Mr. Rampersaud said that the killers carted off money and jewellery.

He believes that the men may have killed his spouse after she began to scream.

It was raining at the time and neighbours said they had not heard any unusual sounds.

To enter the house, the bandits first ripped away zinc sheets from a fence at the back of the yard. They then prised out some loose boards from the southern wall in the bottom flat. They were able to gain access to the top flat via a door that was only bolted from the outside.

The couple had retired to bed around midnight. Around 03.00 hrs, Rampersaud said he felt someone touching his leg, and

awoke to see four masked men in their bedroom. Two of the intruders were pointing guns at him.

He said that when he sat up, the men ‘lassoed’ him around the neck with a length of nylon rope.

His wife, who had also awoken, began to scream and the men immediately pounced on her and pressed her face-down on the bed. However, according to Rampersaud, his spouse “was still keeping noise.”

While two of the robbers remained with his wife, the other two dragged him to the bottom flat where their shop is located.

“I was telling them ‘don’t kill me; tek whatever you want.”

After taking him downstairs, Rampersaud said that the intruders ordered him to switch off the lights. He said they began to gun butt and kick him, while asking “Where the money and the jewellery deh.”

“I say that maybe the money deh in the wardrobe, because is my wife does keep the money.”

The robbers, he said, then placed him on the floor of the shop and strapped his eyes and limbs with duct tape.

He said that he eventually heard the other two men come downstairs and tell their accomplices, “We get thing,” (money) before

hearing them escape via the front door of the shop.

Rampersaud estimated that he remained in the shop for almost three hours, before a customer arrived around 06.00 hrs.

He said that the bandits had left the front door of the shop unlocked. The customer entered and saw Rampersaud on the floor.

He then freed the businessman.

Rampersaud said that he then alerted his reputed wife’s son, who lives next door.

The son then went to the top flat and Rampersaid said he then heard the son cry out, “Ow, they kill me mother.”

He said that his spouse’s body was on the bed, and a length of rope was tied around her neck.

Mr. Rampersaud, who was treated for his injuries and for hypertension, disclosed that he had re-migrated about a year ago, after living overseas for several years.

His spouse had been operating Nalo’s Variety Shop for about ten years, and was reportedly planning to renovate the premises and also to buy a vehicle which would operate as a taxi.