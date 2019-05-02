Workers must self-organise

One year ago, this column called on the workers of the world to unite. It argued that workers did not need their unions, which have become, in Guyana, extremely impotent.

One year ago, this column pointed to the inability of the sugar unions to prevent the mass severance of workers. The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) took umbrage.

The column had pointed also to the failure of the Guyana Public Service Union to take industrial action in the face of APNU+AFC continuing the PPPC’s practice of imposing wage increases on public servants. The TUC, the umbrella organization for trade unions in Guyana, has a loud bark but no bite. It does not have the capacity to organise a general strike.

The unions have nothing to offer workers anymore. And to add insult to injury, many of the unions have negotiated poor deals for their workers. They could have done much better. But there are reasons why there is reluctance to pressure the government to do more. And in some cases, the workers are part of the problem.

It is for these and other reasons why this column argued that workers have to engage in self-organisation. Workers do not need unions. Workers must not delude themselves into believing that without the unions, they are powerless.

Union leaders have done some strange things in this country. Some of them have been compromised, in the past, by the very persons with whom they were supposed to be negotiating.

Yesterday, there were protests in many cities around the world, which were observing May Day. In many places, the workers came out in protest. In Guyana, the unions used May Day more for rallies, marches, speeches and fetes rather than sustained protests.

In Germany, workers were protesting the rise of nationalism. In Spain, there were protests for fiscal reforms. In South Africa, the protests were about land reform and inequality.

It is clear that in many countries, the issues, which were being pushed were beyond those concerning earnings and living conditions. Larger social and political concerns took centre stage.

It is not as if these foreign workers are more socially conscious than Guyanese workers. If anything, it is the opposite: Guyanese workers are far more socially conscious, but Guyanese workers are also more politically divided and the trade union movement is polarised along political lines, thus negating its effectiveness.

The trade union movement is deeply divided. The present show of unity is only a plaster. It cannot heal the deep divisions within the trade union movement. Some unions are politically tainted. They are compromised.

It would be futile for workers to continue to place their hopes in unions. Trade unions will not agree with the assessment that they have outlived their usefulness. But it is something which the workers need to actively consider.

It is for this reason that last year the call was made for workers to voluntarily cut their ties to their unions. But what are the options? Should workers decide to make a clean break?

Workers have to seek betterment. If an employer is underpaying you or exploiting you, do not stick around. Move on to something else. It is no use sitting and hoping that one day your services are going to be appreciated. Move on to some other employer where you will be appreciated for the value that you bring.

Secondly, workers can establish their own associations. Years ago, there used to be staff associations comprising workers at a particular entity. The workers organised themselves, set their own rules, and in these associations, determined what they were willing to pay as a subscription. They know that if they have a problem, they can turn to their workers’ representative to make representation on their behalf.

More workers are likely to take action to press for changes at their place of employment rather than join a national campaign. Self-organisation allows them to fight for better wages without having to undermine their own demands by fighting for other workers. It is not about being selfish; it is about taking care of yourself first, before looking out for others.