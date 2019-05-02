Partisan politics wearing Guyanese down– Trade Unionist Lincoln Lewis

Making important issues partisan is not productive for Guyana. In fact, partisan “battles” are wearing the Guyanese people down. This is the opinion of Trade Unionist Lincoln Lewis.

Yesterday, Lewis addressed workers at the National Park, after the annual Labour Day parade through central Georgetown.

In his speech, he made a point of admonishing government for their handling of a range of issues. On one hand, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, who was present at the event, was congratulated by Lewis for her part in bringing about an end to the standoff between workers and the Russian Aluminium (RUSAL)-controlled Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI). He said that she made a valiant effort to “stand up to a global giant to protect the sovereignty of this nation and the workers of Guyana”.

Ally had just finished delivering her address, during which, she sang praises of the current A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government, and spoke of the issues which she believes it improved on, over the record of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

However, addressing Ally and the other officials present, Lewis chided the government, saying “Everything should not be a partisan battle in Guyana”. He said that the constant political posturing on issues is “wearing our people down” and that it shouldn’t continue that way if the country is to move forward.

He said that the government should work to find common ground with the Opposition; that, if there is to be argument, they can “trash them out” in parliament. However, he said that those engagements should be meaningful and productive.

Lewis added that, to government and all politicians, labour does not want to, and should not have to operate in an environment of conflict. He said that as the premier power in government, government should facilitate an environment of “harmony and consultation not confrontation”.

The trade unionist called for a stronger system of cooperation, through the strengthening of inclusionary democracy. That demand entails adjusting the number of votes required to pass bills in the National Assembly. Lewis explained that this arrangement would allow politicians on both sides of the political divide, the opportunity to foster greater collaboration.

In addition to this, the union leader advocated for immediate amendment to Article 106(6) of the Guyana Constitution to allow for at least two-thirds or 60 percent votes of all members of the National Assembly for a no-confidence vote to be passed. He said that it is “important to circumvent the risk of one vote in the National Assembly swaying the will of the people”.

Lewis also spoke in support of decentralizing the electoral system for regional party representatives. He said that a new system should allow for the election of the regional members of parliament through direct balloting. That, he said, would bring about greater representation and accountability to the community those persons are elected to serve.

Lewis admonished the Guyana Elections Commission for political posturing as well. He scolded the “constant walkout with no effort to dialogue and come to agreement”.

He stressed the importance of cooperation on the part of the commissioners to always come to a suitable resolve.

“These leaders who are paid by the people, owe it to the people to conduct the business of the electorate.”