Shopkeeper shot dead by suspected bandits

A 46-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead in his Parika Backdam, Essequibo home on Tuesday night, allegedly after handing over a small quantity of cash to two men who had asked to see him.

Somdat Ramgobin, called ‘Rakesh’ was reportedly shot in the stomach by one of the intruders, who had ordered him and a 17-year-old friend to lie on his bed.

The bandits reportedly fled in a white Toyota Premio without taking any money from Ramgobin’s shop, even though he had allegedly told them that there was cash inside.

An eight-year-old boy and the 17-year-old friend were the only other individuals who were at Ramgobin’s residence at the time. They were not harmed.

A relative of the slain shopkeeper said the circumstances under which Ramgobin was shot suggest that robbery was not the men’s primary aim.

“To me, they deliberately go there to kill him,” the relative said.

Kaieteur News understands that Ramgobin and the 17-year-old were cooking in the kitchen when the killers arrived. At the time, an eight-year-old boy was outside the shop. It is alleged that the men asked the child, “where the boss man deh.”

After being told that Ramgobin was inside, the men reportedly entered via the open door.

The 17-year-old told Kaieteur News that one of the men pointed a gun at them and ordered them into Ramgobin’s bedroom. They were told to lie on the bed. The men then demanded money and jewellery and struck Ramgobin with a bottle when he didn’t comply.

The shopkeeper reportedly then gave the robbers a small sum of cash from one of his pockets. However, rather than going to the shop, the men shot Ramgobin in the stomach. They reportedly then escaped in a white car.

The teen said that he then ran outside and shouted for assistance.

Ramgobin was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

The relative who spoke with Kaieteur News said Ramgobin had no dispute with anyone.

He suggested that the killers may have been in collusion with individuals who are familiar with the community.

According to the relative, several young men from the neighbourhood would often visit the shop. A number of youths were there prior to the robbery.

Police said “stringent efforts” are being made to apprehend the suspects.