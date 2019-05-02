MV Kimbia gets new lease on life

The North West will be more accessible from tomorrow. A vessel that once serviced the route is being returned after three years in the docks.

MV Kimbia will be recommissioned today. The vessel was subjected to some patchwork over the past years. It was not until 2016 that the administration decided that the vessel should be rehabilitated.

Courtney Benn Contracting Services won the tender to rehabilitate the vessel. The work entailed complete engine overhaul. The two engines were shipped to Damen Shipyard in Holland where they were refitted.

Technicians from Damen Shipyard then came to Guyana to supervise the installation of the engines. Chief Executive Officer of Courtney Benn Construction Services, Mr Courtney Benn, said that the engines and the

MV Kimbia are good for another 20 years.

The days of the vessel breaking down at sea are things of the past. Further, MV Kimbia will now reduce the travel time between Georgetown and Mabaruma by about 10 hours. The trip often took close to 24 hours.

This vessel was commissioned nearly 70 years ago. It serviced communities along the Berbice River and the North West District. With age, it began to breakdown before it could complete a voyage. In one case, it had to be towed back to Port Georgetown after stalling miles in the Atlantic.

In addition to the complete overhaul of the engine, the vessel has been repainted and panels replaced. At no cost to the government, the vessel now boasts television sets, a number of refrigerators and freezers, improved cabin facilities and a refurbished galley.

This is the sixth marine vessel to be rehabilitated within the past three years. The Transport and Harbours Department said that the marine fleet had almost all been mothballed. There was no effort to keep them afloat.

Since 2016, the vessels have been reappearing. There have been Setter, a tug; MV Aruka, MV Barima, MV Sandaka, Alan Young and now MV Kimbia—six completely rehabilitated vessels in three years, according to T&HD.

The main cabin, which offers seating for about 100 passengers is akin to a movie theatre, complete with soft seats and television.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, will commission the rehabilitated vessel this afternoon.