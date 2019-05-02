Latest update May 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Harmon appointed Director-General of Ministry of the Presidency

May 02, 2019 News 0

Joseph Harmon

“I did not choose to resign to avoid renunciation,” the new Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon stated Tuesday evening during a community meeting at the New Silver City Secondary School, Linden, Region 10.
This clarification follows the announcement of the former State minister’s new appointment within the Ministry of the Presidency. The Director-General said as a result of the court proceedings following the December 21, 2018 vote, it was found that the Constitution provides that “no person who has sworn allegiance to another state can be in the National Assembly.”
According to Harmon, “this meant several persons who were in government and held dual citizenship, had to renounce.”
He further explained the process of renouncing requires a certain number of applications and is done over a period of time. It was noted that before the renunciation process is complete, MPs holding dual citizenships were required to resign their seats.
The Director-General disclosed that he wrote to President David Granger indicating that his renunciation process began.
“I wrote to him and said I have commenced the process of renunciation of US citizenship and therefore by the time we come around to the next elections, I will go back into the Parliament.”

 

 

