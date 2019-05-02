Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County CricketEssequibo hold slim lead heading into final day as defeat looms

Essequibo, despite a 110 stand between Orlando Jailall and Kevin Christian, ended a truncated second day of their Hand-in-Hand three-day U-19 Inter-County match against Demerara at Bourda yesterday with a slim 24-run lead with just one wicket in hand when bad li

ght stopped play.

Essequibo were bowled out for 75 in their first innings to give Demerara, who made 207, a 131 run lead, and they were 155-9 after losing six wickets from three runs.

Jailall reached the boundary four times and cleared it one in 60 from 133 balls and shared in a century opening partnership with Christian who hit two fours in 49, but only number 10 Amit Persaud, unbeaten on 14, of the other batsmen reached double figures on a spin friendly track and very heavy outfield.

Off-spinner Joel Spooner followed up his 5-10 in the first innings with 6-53 for Demerara who began the day on their overnight score of 162-5.

They lost their last four wickets for 39 runs to finish on 207-9, innings closed, 11 minutes before Lunch with burly off-spinner Persaud capturing 6-69 from 31 overs.

With rain forecast for today Demerara will hope to dismiss the last batsman without many runs added and hit off the required ru

ns as quickly as possible.

The penultimate day began in overcast conditions and watched by a much smaller turn-out than the first day, Demerara seemed well placed to register an innings defeat against Essequibo and finish the contest yesterday.

But the hosts lost their last four wickets for just 39 runs as Persaud captured all of the wickets to fall yesterday. Skipper Ashmead Nedd did not bat due to illness.

Zachery Jodah (17), Pradesh Balkisoon (11) and Spooner (13 not out) all got into double figures before they were removed by Persaud, while Qumar Torrington (2) was last dismissed.

When Essequibo began their second innings, the left-handed Jailall, who favoured the on-side, got going with a couple of edges off Torrington, the quickest bowler in the tournament.

Christian, played the supporting role and drove Andre Samaroo nicely past cover for four, while Jailall hammered Alphius Bookie back past his ankles for four to dent Demerara’s hopes of an early win as the openers and rain, which stopped play 15:51hrs and caused a 47-minute delay, ensured Essequibo survived to the close in fading light.

The opener capitalised on spinners who bowled much too fast and flat and lacked energy on the ball in the second session which was dominated by the teenagers from Guyana’s largest County.

Christian swept Jodah for four before Jailall spanked Spooner for a boundary as the partnership, the only century opening stand so far in the tournament, flourished.

The 100 was posted just before Tea but Spooner struck with the last ball before the break.

Jailall, who could have blocked the ball and resume his innings after the interval, drilled a big drive to short cover and at Tea Essequibo were 110-1.

After the break, the attacking Jerimiah Scott (2) pushed hesitantly forward to Spooner and was LBW before Amir Singh (6) and Christian took the score to 132 before Balkisoon removed Singh to trigger a dramatic collapse with saw six wickets tumbling for three runs as Spooner, in a particular, bowled much slower and turned the ball more in the final session.

At 135-8, the lead was just four runs and with dark angry clouds hovering over the Bourda sward, the game could have still ended yesterday.

But Bhadesh Parsotam (6) and Persaud, who threw his bat around in his unbeaten 14, added 20 frustrating runs for the ninth wicket before Balkisoon trapped Parsotam LBW at 155-9.

Marvin Benjamin (0) and Persaud ensured the contest goes into the final day when the Umpires called off play due to bad light and might hope that rain pours today for the game to end in a draw.

Today’s action is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs to make up for time lost yesterday. (Sean Devers)