Guyana urges peaceful resolution to Venezuela violence

Despite Venezuela’s continued coldness to Guyana over the border issue, Government is not backing any violence in that neighbouring country.

On Tuesday, violence flared with protests, tear gas, and a government vehicle was caught on camera driving over citizens.

The protests against the Nicolas Maduro regime have been growing with the US and several countries calling the government illegal, and instead recognizing opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the interim president. The oil-rich country has fallen on hard times with thousands of its citizens fleeing to neighbouring states to avoid food shortages, crimes, protests and other hardships.

Guyana has taken in about 6,000 Venezuelans from the border area that fled here.

On Tuesday, news reports said that the opposition leader tried to spark a military uprising against embattled President Nicolas Maduro, leading to several pockets of violent anti-government protests.

Guyana is fighting Venezuela in the World Court, in The Hague, over claims by Venezuela on two-thirds of Guyana…almost all of Essequibo.

However, the Government of Guyana, in a statement yesterday, said it is following with attention and deep concern the evolution of events in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In particular, Government said, with regards to the potential for grave consequences both for its civilian population, and for the peace and security of Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Guyana reiterates its rejection of violence and the threat or use of force as acceptable means for the resolution of conflict, and calls upon all parties involved to vigorously pursue the search for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis for the benefit and well being of the Venezuelan people,” Government urged.

CNN Business reported yesterday that it was taken off the air by the Venezuelan government moments after the network broadcast a feed that showed military vehicles running over protesters in Caracas.

DirecTV, Net Uno, Intercable, and Telefónica all received orders from Venezuela’s government regulator Conatel to block CNN. (DirecTV and CNN are both owned by AT&T.)

A BBC spokesperson told CNN that BBC Global News had also been taken off the air in the South American country.