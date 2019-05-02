Goldsmith’s home burglarised in Cumberland- Family slept soundly, believes intruders sprayed them

The Khan family of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, awoke yesterday morning and found their entire home ransacked, with cash, jewellery and other valuable items missing.

Fifty-one year-old Hamza Khan, a goldsmith, told this publication that nearly $500,000 including US$500 in cash was stolen from his home, along with a laptop, two cellular phones, a Samsung tablet and several pieces of silver jewellery. Their vehicle that was parked below the living quarters was also vandalized, with some accessories stolen.

Khan disclosed that himself, wife and children retired to bed around 23:00 hrs Tuesday and woke up yesterday morning to find their entire home in disarray. He believes that the burglars “sprayed the house with something so that we can sleep through everything, because I didn’t hear a sound, and normally I does get up two to three times in the night, but Tuesday night, I didn’t wake at all”.

Khan explained that the doors for the rooms were bolted inside. He said when he woke up, he noticed

that the door locks on the other side had impression marks to indicate that the intruders had tried entering the rooms, but failed.

“They had to spend a while, because all over tumble up… and I had like three other laptops that were not working too well, but like they sat down and checked it out and so, and took what they wanted, because they left one of the laptop on top of the car,” Khan disclosed.

Reports reaching this publication have since revealed that a white Toyota 212 was seen in the area driving around prior to the break-in. The very description of the car was given for a previous robbery where a woman was beaten and robbed.

Meanwhile, Khan lamented that upon discovering the break-in, he immediately made calls to the Reliance Police Station; however, it was on the sixth call that the police finally answered, but then only collected their names and address.

An hour later, ranks from the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, located some 15 minutes away from the home, showed up at the house. The family is puzzled why ranks from the police station within their area could not respond, rather than having those from further away show up. It was noted that on a previous report of a robbery in Canefield where businesswoman Yasodra Singh was beaten and robbed, the Reliance Police also failed to respond to the report.

Investigations are ongoing.