Dem thief man get more bold face

Thiefing reach a peak. From de look of things, it look like if everybody thiefing. Dem boys hear Ministers thiefing and dem who ain’t thiefing tekking kickbacks.

Some officers in dem Ministry tekking bribe. One contractor done seh when people tender, somebody inside does pick up de bid and carry it outside to adjust it closer to wha de engineer seh. Of course, de man got to get pay when he do dat.

But dat is de blue and de white collar criminals. Dem got de real thief man. One of dem decide dat he gon go into two old people home like if he live deh. Dem boys can’t understand de nerve of these people. Dem sit down and suddenly dem believe dat dem can walk in anybody house.

Dis one mek noise when he try to go in de people house. De old man wake up and spot him. He see de old man, too, but he bad. Instead, he jump down and run, he decide to fight de old man. He get some chop dat he couldn’t move.

He had to lie down till de police come. He deh skinning he face in de hospital. He claim he in pain like if is somebody got to give him compensation. Dem boys certain dat when he get better and after he serve jail, he gon do de same thing again.

Anodda one decide to rob a chef who go to wuk early. He see de man and decide to mek demands. De victim didn’t know dat is only one bullet de man got. He put up some resistance and get a buss mouth.

A guard come out end up killing dis thief. Dis is a man who lef he house good, good.

And hours later some bandits tackle a businessman pon West Coast. De news is dat dem shoot and kill dis man.

De thing dat does mek dem boys vex is when is time fuh trial, these same people does seh how is manslaughter. Dis coming week is more thiefing. Bet you last dollar.

Talk half and hope thiefing done fuh dis week