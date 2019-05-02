Cuban medical specialists say farewell after 2-year stint─436,269 consultations done in 2018 alone

Fourteen Cuban doctors referred to as ‘collaborators’ who have worked in various parts of the country over the past two years are now returning to their homeland after a successful stint.

The Ministry of Public Health formally bid them farewell with a dinner where they were also presented with certificates.

The Cubans have one medical brigade with different teams of doctors serving every two years, after which they are replaced with a new batch, hence the title ‘collaborators’, a government release said.

Cuba’s Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Armador Soeorro, commended the work put forward by the Cuban doctors of this particular batch.

“In 2018 alone, 436,269 consultations were provided by the Cuban medical brigade. This represents approximately 50 percent of the population. 7,462 lives were saved and the number of Cuban medical specialists increase,” he said.

The Ambassador particularly pointed out the level of dedication displayed by members of the team. “I would like to recognise the humanist values of the work carried out by all of you with complete detachment and humility. The way you offered the best of your knowledge and skills to save lives, cure and prevent diseases to Guyanese people, thus contributing to improve their standard of living and life expectancy.”

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Minister within the Ministry Dr. Karen Cummings, thanked the team for the work done and highlighted similar expectations from the incoming batch.

Minister Lawrence said the team of collaborators, which served from May 2017 to April 2019 brought to Guyana several specialties including dermatology, anaesthesia, neurology and pharmacy. She also added that they played a significant part in communicating with Venezuelan migrants seeking health care.

“You may not know but you were a pivotal element in us being able to address the situation with the Venezuelan migrants, having them receive the best medical care… this shows that Cuba and Guyana are better together than apart.” Minister Lawrence noted.

Dr. Cummings in her remarks, added, “It is indeed gratifying to witness the continuation of the fruitful bilateral relationship Guyana shares with Cuba…. I can assure you that Guyanese are immensely satisfied with the work done by the team.”