Latest update May 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Concacaf Under-17 ChampionshipYoung Golden Jaguars go down to El Salvador

May 02, 2019 Sports 0

Action between El Salvador and Guyana yesterday at IMG, Academy, Florida USA.

Guyana playing its first match at the Concacaf Under-17 Championship yesterday at the IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida USA went down to El Salvador 4-0.
Under the guidance of Head Coach Sampson Gilbert, the young Guyanese could not get on the score sheet against their more seasoned counterparts. This tournament is not only providing a berth at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, but also the tournament provides the perfect showcase for Concacaf’s emerging stars.
Netting for El Salvador were Emerson Saúl who found the back of the nets twice, while there was one apiece for Kevin Román Linares and Luis Vásquez Velásquez.
Guyana’s starting X1 is as follows: 1. Shawn Adonis, 3. Jermaine Padmore, 16. Nicholai Andrews, 15. Marcus Wilson (c), 12. Shannon Samnauth, 6. Tyrel Khan, 8. Jemar Harrigan, 14. William Vaughan, 7. Orville Daniels, 11. Omari Glasgow, 9. Ronaldo Rodrigues.
GFF President Wayne Forde commented on the performance of the young Golden Jaguars: “The young jags are seeded in the playoffs alongside the big boys of the confederation, because of their performances over the past two years. They are in a higher class and competing at this level will provide an extraordinary learning experience for everyone involved but more so, the players.
They played with great heart and fought throughout the ninety minutes. I am very proud of them and wish them well in the remaining fixtures.”
Next up for the young Guyanese would be a clash with Honduras from 16:00hrs, tomorrow at the same venue with their final match against Haiti on Sunday from 10:00hrs.

 

More in this category

Sports

US$150M airport renovation…CJIA invites bids for new parking lot

US$150M airport renovation…CJIA invites bids for new parking lot

May 02, 2019

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is inviting bids for the construction of a new parking lot at the Timehri facilities. These works were not part of the 2011 contract with China Harbour...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County CricketEssequibo hold slim lead heading into final day as defeat looms

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County...

May 02, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegSoesdyke Falcons, Grove Hi Tech and Diamond Upsetters advance

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA...

May 02, 2019

Algoo leads Berbice fight back with attacking century

Algoo leads Berbice fight back with attacking...

May 02, 2019

Concacaf Under-17 ChampionshipYoung Golden Jaguars go down to El Salvador

Concacaf Under-17 ChampionshipYoung Golden...

May 02, 2019

GVF male and female U21 teams off to French Guiana for U21 tournament

GVF male and female U21 teams off to French...

May 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Workers must self-organise

      One year ago, this column called on the workers of the world to unite. It argued that workers did not need their... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]