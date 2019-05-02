Concacaf Under-17 ChampionshipYoung Golden Jaguars go down to El Salvador

Guyana playing its first match at the Concacaf Under-17 Championship yesterday at the IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida USA went down to El Salvador 4-0.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Sampson Gilbert, the young Guyanese could not get on the score sheet against their more seasoned counterparts. This tournament is not only providing a berth at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, but also the tournament provides the perfect showcase for Concacaf’s emerging stars.

Netting for El Salvador were Emerson Saúl who found the back of the nets twice, while there was one apiece for Kevin Román Linares and Luis Vásquez Velásquez.

Guyana’s starting X1 is as follows: 1. Shawn Adonis, 3. Jermaine Padmore, 16. Nicholai Andrews, 15. Marcus Wilson (c), 12. Shannon Samnauth, 6. Tyrel Khan, 8. Jemar Harrigan, 14. William Vaughan, 7. Orville Daniels, 11. Omari Glasgow, 9. Ronaldo Rodrigues.

GFF President Wayne Forde commented on the performance of the young Golden Jaguars: “The young jags are seeded in the playoffs alongside the big boys of the confederation, because of their performances over the past two years. They are in a higher class and competing at this level will provide an extraordinary learning experience for everyone involved but more so, the players.

They played with great heart and fought throughout the ninety minutes. I am very proud of them and wish them well in the remaining fixtures.”

Next up for the young Guyanese would be a clash with Honduras from 16:00hrs, tomorrow at the same venue with their final match against Haiti on Sunday from 10:00hrs.