Century-old struggle for better pay, conditions- E’bo workers told

In 1964, a bronze statue of Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, the man who went down in history as the father of Trade Unionism in Guyana, was unveiled.

Yesterday, in observance of Labour Day, scores of Essequibians marched in solidarity, as they reflected on Critchlow’s fight for fair wages, better working conditions, old age pensions and the struggle against unemployment.

The parade of some 150 participants from the Guyana Teachers Union and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), marched from the Damon Cross, La Belle Alliance to the Regional Democratic Council Building, Anna Regina.

There they were addressed Duwane Boston of the GPSU, who stressed that there still needs to be more focus on Guyana’s human resource.

“It’s overwhelming to know that the struggle which began over 100 years ago for better wages, salaries and working conditions is still a problem today. Some of our leaders have brought the colonial principles into the 21st century.”

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Dennis Jaikaran, who also addressed the trade unionists yesterday, said that it is integral for unions to continue walking in the footsteps of the father of trade unionism, Mr. Critchlow.

According to the REO, it is important that trade unions measure their own accomplishments, as compared to the achievements made years ago.

“We want to encourage you as representatives to understand a few things. If your father would’ve worked hard, he would’ve achieved for you and you are living by the fruits of his labour, then you have an equal and corresponding duty even to make it better than he did… But we continue year after year to say who fought for us, who brought freedom for us, but we are not registering the point what are we doing to take care from where our father would’ve left off.”