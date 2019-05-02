Latest update May 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Century-old struggle for better pay, conditions- E’bo workers told

May 02, 2019 News 0

Guyana Public Service Union members during the march to the RDC building in Anna Regina yesterday

In 1964, a bronze statue of Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, the man who went down in history as the father of Trade Unionism in Guyana, was unveiled.
Yesterday, in observance of Labour Day, scores of Essequibians marched in solidarity, as they reflected on Critchlow’s fight for fair wages, better working conditions, old age pensions and the struggle against unemployment.
The parade of some 150 participants from the Guyana Teachers Union and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), marched from the Damon Cross, La Belle Alliance to the Regional Democratic Council Building, Anna Regina.
There they were addressed Duwane Boston of the GPSU, who stressed that there still needs to be more focus on Guyana’s human resource.
“It’s overwhelming to know that the struggle which began over 100 years ago for better wages, salaries and working conditions is still a problem today. Some of our leaders have brought the colonial principles into the 21st century.”
Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Dennis Jaikaran, who also addressed the trade unionists yesterday, said that it is integral for unions to continue walking in the footsteps of the father of trade unionism, Mr. Critchlow.
According to the REO, it is important that trade unions measure their own accomplishments, as compared to the achievements made years ago.
“We want to encourage you as representatives to understand a few things. If your father would’ve worked hard, he would’ve achieved for you and you are living by the fruits of his labour, then you have an equal and corresponding duty even to make it better than he did… But we continue year after year to say who fought for us, who brought freedom for us, but we are not registering the point what are we doing to take care from where our father would’ve left off.”

 

More in this category

Sports

US$150M airport renovation…CJIA invites bids for new parking lot

US$150M airport renovation…CJIA invites bids for new parking lot

May 02, 2019

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is inviting bids for the construction of a new parking lot at the Timehri facilities. These works were not part of the 2011 contract with China Harbour...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County CricketEssequibo hold slim lead heading into final day as defeat looms

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County...

May 02, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegSoesdyke Falcons, Grove Hi Tech and Diamond Upsetters advance

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA...

May 02, 2019

Algoo leads Berbice fight back with attacking century

Algoo leads Berbice fight back with attacking...

May 02, 2019

Concacaf Under-17 ChampionshipYoung Golden Jaguars go down to El Salvador

Concacaf Under-17 ChampionshipYoung Golden...

May 02, 2019

GVF male and female U21 teams off to French Guiana for U21 tournament

GVF male and female U21 teams off to French...

May 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Workers must self-organise

      One year ago, this column called on the workers of the world to unite. It argued that workers did not need their... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]