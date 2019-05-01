Third BPSA StrongFit BarbadosSpace Gym fuels Guyana Strongman champ Julio Sinclair and Junica Pluck participation

Ever since opening its doors to the public in 2016, Space Gym has maintained a rich tradition of giving back to its members inclusive of those who represent the Golden Arrowhead.

The Gym’s latest act of benevolence was given a few days ago when they fueled the participation of reigning Guyana Strongman Julio Sinclair and his fellow gym member, Junica Pluck, a national powerlifting champion, participation at this weekend’s Third StrongFit Barbados competition in the Land of the Flying Fish.

The competition is being held under the auspices of the Barbados Powerlifting and Strength Association (BP&SA) along with Valley fitness Gym.

Handing over the Space Gym’s contribution of G $100,000 each to Sinclair and Pluck was Gym Manager Lucas Matos who noted that they were delighted to be assisting their own in their quest to seek glory at the regional level.

Matos reminded that Space Gym has always seen the need to support its members, citing the fact that it is always a challenge for athletes to raise funds when it comes to representing the nation, overseas.

“We will continue to play our role in supporting our athletes and especially those who go on to do so for Guyana. Space Gym will always be there for you and we take this opportunity to wish you guys the best of luck in your endeavours this weekend in Barbados.”

Both Sinclair and Pluck expressed gratitude to Lucas Matos and his father, Sergio Matos for their continued encouragement and support. They have promised to do Guyana proud.

According to the organisers, the main objective of the StrongFit

Festival is to facilitate the development of males and females interested in actively participating in regional and international powerlifting and cross fit competitions.

Another Guyanese, Carlos Petterson-Griffith, who finished second to Sinclair at the 2018 edition of the Strongman competition in Guyana, will also be competing in Barbados this weekend.

Schedule of Events: Day 1: Saturday, May 4, 2019 – Strength: Bench Press, Deadlift, Squat.

Day 2: Sunday, May 5, 2019 – Strength and Fitness: Farmers’ Carry, Kettle Throw (new discipline), Sandbag challenge (new discipline), Sleigh Pull (previously Sleigh Push), Tyre Flip, Yoke Carry.

Participants accumulating the most points from the strength and fitness activities will be adjudged the strongest and fittest persons in the male and female categories, respectively.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place competitors. The male and female participants accumulating the most points on Day 1 and Day 2 will also receive prizes.