Rupununi man who murdered father gets 12 years’ jail

A man who murdered his father in 2014 was recently sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge. He was appearing in the Suddie High Court.

The court heard that the accused, Danny Stephen of Kurbu Backdam farming area, North Rupununi, was the son of the deceased, Donaldson Stephen.

The facts of the matter state that on Tuesday November 22,, 2016 the accused, his parents and another couple went to Doreen Abraham’s home to lend a hand.

After they were finished they partook of yam wine. About 19:00 hrs the now dead Donaldson went home.

His wife, Louisa Francis said, that her husband, Donaldson Stephen, came home about 19:00 hrs. She said that shortly after, she went to sleep. She said that she was awakened by someone kicking at the door, and she realized it was her son, the accused, calling down her husband.

She said that her husband opened the door and went outside where an argument erupted between her husband and son. She said that she did not know what the problem was, nor did she go outside. Shortly after, her husband returned with wounds to his jaw, lower back and left abdomen, and told his wife that the accused had stabbed him.

The man subsequently died on his way to the Health Centre. The postmortem examination proved that he died as a result of the injury he received to his neck. The accused was later arrested and a sharp pointed cutlass was retrieved.

The accused himself had received several injuries, which he claimed the deceased had inflicted on him.

When the charge was read to the accused in court, he pleaded guilty. Judge Sandil Kissoon pointed out that the court is directing that a base of commencement for sentencing be 25 years.

Since Danny Stephen entered a plea of guilty, one-third was deducted as directed. The guideline also pointed out that a reduction be made from the accused’s date of arrest to date of sentencing.

After deliberating on all the guidelines set out by the court, and taking into consideration a favourable probation report, the accused was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.