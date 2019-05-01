RHTYSC 29th Award Ceremony Food for the Poor, Sentinel Security, Shemaine Campbelle, Mike’s Pharmacy on board

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS is forging ahead with plans to host its 29th Annual Award Ceremony on May 19th. The prestigious ceremony was postponed from its original date of 14th April due to a fire at the Club’s office which forced Management to push back the event to the new date.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Awards Committee headed by Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu have worked overtime to make sure that all plans for the Ceremony are in place. A total of 80 Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Members, Law Enforcement Officer, Medical Doctors, Nurses, teachers of the Year, Students of the Year and Retired Teachers would be honoured, while several outstanding Guyanese would receive the Club’s highest Award “The Dolphin Award of Excellence”.

Naidu stated that the 2019 Award Ceremony would be a reduced one compared to the others since the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has been supporting Berbice Cricket on a massive scale since its Secretary/CEO was elected President of the Berbice Cricket Board.

The Club on Thursday last received major boosts for the ceremony with donations from Bounty Farm Ltd, Food for the Poor (Guy) Inc, Sentinel Security, Moonish Singh, Mike’s Pharmacy, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond and AH&L Kissoon. Former Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Office Manager Moonish Singh donated financially, West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle donated a cycle, while her Club colleague Sheneta Grimmond contributed two special prizes.

Bounty Farm Ltd General Manager Patrick De Groot donated four hampers and would be contributing chicken towards the preparation of meals. Long time supporter Food for the Poor (Guy) Inc handed over $200,000 worth of prizes, while CEO of Sentinel Security Ms. Noreen Gaskin assisted with $60,000 worth of trophies. Managing Director of Mike’s Pharmacy, Lakeram ‘Mike’ Singh assisted with prizes worth $100,000. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Asst Secretary/CEO also disclosed that friends, close associates and the Business Sector based in Rose Hall Town have also been contributing in a large way as they also expressed appreciation of the Club’s contribution over the last twenty nine years to the development of Guyana’s smallest Township.

Naidu stated that among the players to be honoured are Clinton Pestano who is among the favourites to clinch the prestigious Cricketer of the Year Award, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabiki Gajnabi, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Chanderpaul Govindan, Junior Sinclair and Sheneta Grimmond.

Apart from the Cricketer of the Year Award, other Awards to be shared out would be Under-15 Cricketer of the Year, Under-17 Cricketer of the Year, Under-19 Cricketer of the Year, Most Discipline Player, Most Committed Player and Worker of the year among numerous others.

Senior Official of Food for the Poor Jimeel Davis has been invited to deliver the Feature Address, while an Invitation would also be made to newly appointed Minister of Youth Simona Broomes.