Ramsammy, Dindyal half centuries hand Select U17 first innings points over B’ce

By Zaheer Mohamed

A disciplined bowling performance, followed up by half centuries from Zeynul Ramsammy and Mavindra Dindyal, handed the Select U17 team first innings points over defending champions Berbice when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament commenced yesterday.

Pacer Sheldon Charles and Ramsammy shared six wickets between them as Berbice were bowled out for 127 in 36.2 overs, following their insertion at the Everest Cricket Club. Ramsammy and Dindyal then led the Select U17 side batting as they finished on 185-6 at stumps, enjoying a lead of 58.

Opener Alex Algoo (06) was bowled by Jagdesh Dowlatram as Berbice lost their first wicket with the score on six. Essequibo pacer Charles then rocked the top order as he removed Junior Sinclair (17), Kevlon Anderson (08) and Seon Glasgow (04) to reduce the Berbicians to 46-4.

Jeetendra Outar struck three fours before he was lbw to leg spinner Niran Bissu for 21, while Chanderpaul Govindan was taken off Chandrapaul Ramraj for six as Berbice fell into further trouble. However, Garfield Benjamin and Nigel Deodat added 52 for the seven wicket stand before their

resistance was ended when Benjamin was lbw to Ramsammy for a top score of 32 which included four fours, while Deodat was caught off Matthew Nandu for 21 with two fours. The lower order failed to offer any resistance as Ramsammy finished with 3-18 and Charles 3-29.

Nandu and Ramsammy put on 46 for the opening stand to give the Select U17 side a fine start before Nandu who struck three fours was bowled by Sinclair for 22. Sinclair then removed Marvan Prashad for four, before Ramsammy and Dindyal consolidated to steady the innings with level-headed batting as they added 95 for the third wicket partnership. Ramsammy stroked eight fours before he was bowled by Kevlon Anderson for 58, while Dindyal was caught off Glasgow for 56 with 10 fours.

Left arm spinner Kevin Umroa removed Andre Seepersaud (06) and Azizi Christiani (00) in quick succession before Sarwan Chaitnarine and Bissu saw the U17 side to stumps with out further loss. Chaitnarine is unbeaten on 18, while Bissu in not out on six. Umroa and Sinclair have so far taken two wickets each. Play continues today.