GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree more teams to walk the plank today at GFF Training Facility

The battle for a place in the final of the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup KO competition, East Bank Football Association leg, will continue today at the Guyana Football Federation Training Facility, Providence from 12:00hrs.

Three more teams will be sent on their way when the three matches are contested. Already through following the official opening ceremony and march past on Saturday last at the same venue are Timehri Panthers which defeated Agricola Red Triangle 6-5 on sudden penalty kicks.

Taking center stage from 12:00hrs would be Friendship All Stars against Diamond Upsetters which would be followed by a showdown between Grove Hi Tech and Kuru Kururu Warriors from 14:00hrs.

The main event will bring together Soesdyke Falcons and Mocha Champs from 16:00hrs. The final round one match is set for Saturday at the same venue from 12:00hrs between Diamond United and Samatta Point Kaneville.

Round-Two play will commence with the winner of match 4 (Soesdyke Falcons vs Mocha Champs) taking on the winner of match 5 (Diamond United vs Samatta Point Kaneville) at 14:00hrs with the main event featuring first day winner, Timehri Panthers against Herstelling Raiders which drew the bye to this round.

The two will collide from 16:00hrs.