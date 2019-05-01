Latest update May 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ex GGDMA VP flung out of vehicle, robbed

May 01, 2019 News 0

 

Former President of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Patrick Harding, was on Monday evening held at gunpoint and thrown out of his car in the vicinity of Le Repentir Cemetery. The attackers were two men who sped off in Harding’s car.
Kaieteur News understands that Harding who serves as Vice President (VP) of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) was travelling along Princes Street, Georgetown, in his vehicle when two men pulled up alongside him in a car and ordered him to wind down his window.
The men then exited their vehicle and held Harding at gunpoint. They proceeded to throw him out of his vehicle before making off in the silver grey Toyota Allion motorcar bearing registration number PWW 5610.
This publication understands that Harding’s hands are now in cast as a result of injuries he received at the hands of the carjackers.
Reacting to the ordeal, President of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), and President of the Demerara Cricket Club, Roger Harper, said, “Patrick Harding was robbed at gunpoint on Princes Street just left of Cemetery Road. His vehicle, an Allion PWW 5610, was taken along with his cell phone which was in the vehicle.
“One of the two bandits dragged VP Harding out of the vehicle and flung him across the street before driving off.”
“This resulted in both of VP’s arms being injured, the right worse than the left. Both arms have been placed in casts. VP Harding is now trying to get some rest after a long and eventful night. We give thanks that it is not worse and pray for his speedy healing both physically and psychologically…”
Police investigations are ongoing.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County cricketSpooner’s 5-10, Bookie’s 52 propel Demerara to 1st innings lead

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County cricketSpooner’s 5-10,...

May 01, 2019

On hot day on a lush green but slow outfield, Alphius Bookie hit five fours and six in a solid 52 and was followed up by off-spinner’s Joel Spooner’s 5-10 as Demerara ended day one of their...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree more teams to walk the plank today at GFF Training Facility

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree...

May 01, 2019

Amerit Rai Memorial T20 final set for today

Amerit Rai Memorial T20 final set for today

May 01, 2019

Third BPSA StrongFit BarbadosSpace Gym fuels Guyana Strongman champ Julio Sinclair and Junica Pluck participation

Third BPSA StrongFit BarbadosSpace Gym fuels...

May 01, 2019

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Silver Bullets open defence of title tonight

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

May 01, 2019

Ramsammy, Dindyal half centuries hand Select U17 first innings points over B’ce

Ramsammy, Dindyal half centuries hand Select U17...

May 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]