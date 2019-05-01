Ex GGDMA VP flung out of vehicle, robbed

Former President of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Patrick Harding, was on Monday evening held at gunpoint and thrown out of his car in the vicinity of Le Repentir Cemetery. The attackers were two men who sped off in Harding’s car.

Kaieteur News understands that Harding who serves as Vice President (VP) of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) was travelling along Princes Street, Georgetown, in his vehicle when two men pulled up alongside him in a car and ordered him to wind down his window.

The men then exited their vehicle and held Harding at gunpoint. They proceeded to throw him out of his vehicle before making off in the silver grey Toyota Allion motorcar bearing registration number PWW 5610.

This publication understands that Harding’s hands are now in cast as a result of injuries he received at the hands of the carjackers.

Reacting to the ordeal, President of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), and President of the Demerara Cricket Club, Roger Harper, said, “Patrick Harding was robbed at gunpoint on Princes Street just left of Cemetery Road. His vehicle, an Allion PWW 5610, was taken along with his cell phone which was in the vehicle.

“One of the two bandits dragged VP Harding out of the vehicle and flung him across the street before driving off.”

“This resulted in both of VP’s arms being injured, the right worse than the left. Both arms have been placed in casts. VP Harding is now trying to get some rest after a long and eventful night. We give thanks that it is not worse and pray for his speedy healing both physically and psychologically…”

Police investigations are ongoing.