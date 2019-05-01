E’bo bar owners in court for trafficking Venezuela girls

Dhanraj Rambarran, called ‘Jaman’ and his wife Kamwattie Rambarran, called ‘Kama’, were yesterday accused of trafficking Venezuelan women for sexual exploitation at their hotel and bar.

The defendants, who are the owners of the La Cabana Hotel and Bar which is at Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, were both slapped with two counts of Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

They denied the allegations which were read by Magistrate Esther Sam in the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

Dhanraj and his wife first appeared in court on February 20, last, to answer charges of using their business place as a brothel.

Their matter was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. The file was sent back with instructions for the charge to be withdrawn and the defendants now be charged for TIP.

When the defendants first appeared they were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they answered to the charge of using their business place as a brothel.

They were both granted bail in the sum of $10,000 and had their matter transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.

Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva represented the accused. The attorney informed the court that the number one defendant, Kamwattie, is 53 years old. He mentioned that she resides at Lot 132 Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast and is the mother of five.

The number two defendant Dhanraj is 58 years old and resides at the same address with his wife.

The attorney said that the two persons are the tenants of La Cabana Hotel and Bar. The business entity is allegedly owned by Dhanraj’s sister.

The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question police ranks conducted a search at the location and during this exercise, five females were found, one of whom is under the age of 18.

The women, who were suspected of being victims of trafficking in persons, were questioned. Based on the information received from the women, the defendants were contacted, told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested.

Dhanraj, his wife, and the women, were all taken to the Anna Regina police station. Further investigation done by the police revealed that between September 1, 2018 and February 16, 2019, the defendants caused four of the victims to engage in prostitution, which they (defendants) benefitted from.

The two accused also reportedly caused a 17-year-old to work at the same Hotel and Bar selling intoxicated liquor.

Magistrate Esther Sam placed them both on $200,000 bail each. They were instructed to return to court on May 15, next, at Anna Regina.