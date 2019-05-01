Amerit Rai Memorial T20 final set for today

Latest update May 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Zeeburg and Rising Star A will clash in the final of Amerith Rai Memorial T20 Final today at the West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club ground from 13:00hrs. Zeeburg beat Omesh XI and Rising Star beat Canal #2 Sports Club in the semi-finals of the inaugural Tournament sponsored by FAB Mining Company Inc.
Zeeburg will start as favourites, with the likes of Balbinder Shivpersaud, who is the leading run scorer and the exciting Ricardo Poloram at the top of the order with support from Yetesh Dhanpaul , Malcolm Hubbard and Mark Jeffers.
Jeffers and Hubbard will lead the bowling attack for the West Coast team. Meanwhile, the strong all-round team from Canal #1, Rising Star A will look to spoil Zeeburg’s unbeaten run in this competition, with the likes of all-rounder Marvin Cheong who is amongst the top wicket takers in this competition. He will be supported by the hard hitting Travis Cato, Anand Bharat and Shane Persaud will lend support with the bat for the West Bank Team.
The winner will pocket two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000) and trophy, while the runner-up will have to settle for one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) and trophy.
In an exhibition match starting at 9:30am, Odyssey Transport Services Inc. will take on the Guyana Media XI at the same venue. The strong Odyssey team will come from Seon Alleyne, Feroze Barakat, Mohamed Willie, Waheed Barakat, Mike Barakat, Kishan Deonarine, Krishna Panday, Ramlall Parasram, Harold Baksh, Jetendra Hussein, Anthony Ferreira Snr., Anthony Ferreira Jnr., Troy Khan. The manager is Shawn Mc Kay.
Umpires of match are Eion Washington and Ravindra Ramgobin.

