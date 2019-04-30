Transcend Entertainment to host $1million Tapeball tourney

Latest update April 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Over 20 teams have already signaled their interest to compete in the third annual edition of the Transcend Entertainment seven-a-side Independence Tapeball cricket festival on May 5-6, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.
The event, which is organised by Transcend Entertainment, is set to attract some of the biggest names in Tapeball cricket with over $1M in cash and prizes up for grabs.
Organiser, Dwight Dodson, is urging cricket lovers not to miss the action since he says it is expected to be one of the biggest and most exciting tapeball events ever organised.
Entrance fee for the event is a meager $10,000 and interested teams can contact Dodson on telephone numbers 639-3785 and 664-5035.
Action at the ground bowls off at 08:00hrs on both days with drinks and food on sale for patrons to consume.
The event has gained the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) while the sponsors on board so far are Superbet, Banks DIH, Ramps Logistics Ltd, Imperial Trading, Red Carpet Washbay, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Star Party Rentals, Xavier’s Investment, Movement Auto Sale, Precision Auto Works, W&J Enterprise, Fung-A-Fat Hatchery, Ole’s Jewellery, Seeta’s Bar, Regent Household and Electronics, Royal Real Estate, Church’s Chicken, Fireside Grill, Magic City and S&D Enterprise.
Apr 30, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed Age group tournaments are often the cornerstone for the elevation for many young cricketers. And with the Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U19 three-day tournament starting today where...
Apr 30, 2019
Apr 30, 2019
Apr 30, 2019
Apr 30, 2019
Apr 30, 2019
I will be looking at the released MI5 files on the PPP in the fifties and sixties. It is impossible in any country, except... more
The government’s excuse that there is in place a time-honoured convention which allows the National Assembly to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]