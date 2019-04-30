Transcend Entertainment to host $1million Tapeball tourney

Over 20 teams have already signaled their interest to compete in the third annual edition of the Transcend Entertainment seven-a-side Independence Tapeball cricket festival on May 5-6, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

The event, which is organised by Transcend Entertainment, is set to attract some of the biggest names in Tapeball cricket with over $1M in cash and prizes up for grabs.

Organiser, Dwight Dodson, is urging cricket lovers not to miss the action since he says it is expected to be one of the biggest and most exciting tapeball events ever organised.

Entrance fee for the event is a meager $10,000 and interested teams can contact Dodson on telephone numbers 639-3785 and 664-5035.

Action at the ground bowls off at 08:00hrs on both days with drinks and food on sale for patrons to consume.

The event has gained the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) while the sponsors on board so far are Superbet, Banks DIH, Ramps Logistics Ltd, Imperial Trading, Red Carpet Washbay, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Star Party Rentals, Xavier’s Investment, Movement Auto Sale, Precision Auto Works, W&J Enterprise, Fung-A-Fat Hatchery, Ole’s Jewellery, Seeta’s Bar, Regent Household and Electronics, Royal Real Estate, Church’s Chicken, Fireside Grill, Magic City and S&D Enterprise.