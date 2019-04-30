Soulja Bai resign he politicians

Old people always seh ‘Come see me is not come live wid me.’ Is a smart saying. Dem boys mother use to use it a lot because dem boys always talking how a certain gyal nice and how dem in love.

De statement merely mean what you see is not necessarily what you gon get. Is de same like ‘All dat glitters is not gold.’

People see Soulja Bai and dem think he soft; dat people can push him around. Some of dem get a rude awakening de odda day. After de no confidence vote in Parliament and de court ruling dat dual citizenship can sit in parliament, couple of dem understand dat dem either resign from parliament or dem give up de citizenship.

Dem boys watch to see wha gon happen. Dem got a man who is a citizen but he can’t even go near de airport because he believe de United States gon grab him. So, whether he resign or not is neither here nor there. De only people who benefit from he citizenship was he wife and children.

De odda people try to bluff dem way. One man announce how he got to represent he constituency suh he ain’t got to resign. Soulja Bai didn’t waste time. He know from de time he appoint dem and mek dem swear in, he did done have dem resignation.

All he had to do was put in de date. He was in Cuba suh he couldn’t put in de date but as soon as he come in, he do dat. De news shock all of dem. De man mek de announcement while some of dem was still puffing up dem chest.

Dis thing woulda been a secret but is when dem boys was drinking in Bam Bam Alley dat dem hear de whole story. One of de men who resignation announce, was crying at de bar. Is he been talking.

Dem boys seh all of dem who was big ones is now ordinary citizens. People use to call dem and couldn’t get dem pon de phone. Now dem would answer even before de phone ring.

Some women talking more powerful than dem. Dat is why dem boys always seh wha goes up must come down. Dem does also seh life is a circle.

Talk half and don’t underestimate Soulja Bai.