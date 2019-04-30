More supplies flown to Venezuelan migrants in Region 1

Latest update April 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) over the course of three days visited the communities of Black Water, Whitewater, Khan’s Hill, Yarakita and Joshua Landing, in Region 1, to distribute food and water supplies to Venezuelan migrants. There are about 6,000 Venezuelan migrants in Guyana who have fled hardship that is currently being experienced in the Spanish-speaking country. The Guyana government has been lending assistance with plans to build a community in Region 1.
Apr 30, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed Age group tournaments are often the cornerstone for the elevation for many young cricketers. And with the Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U19 three-day tournament starting today where...
I will be looking at the released MI5 files on the PPP in the fifties and sixties. It is impossible in any country, except... more
The government’s excuse that there is in place a time-honoured convention which allows the National Assembly to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting... more
