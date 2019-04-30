Latest update April 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

More supplies flown to Venezuelan migrants in Region 1

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) over the course of three days visited the communities of Black Water, Whitewater, Khan’s Hill, Yarakita and Joshua Landing, in Region 1, to distribute food and water supplies to Venezuelan migrants. There are about 6,000 Venezuelan migrants in Guyana who have fled hardship that is currently being experienced in the Spanish-speaking country. The Guyana government has been lending assistance with plans to build a community in Region 1.

