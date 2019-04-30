Man who tries to fool magistrate remanded

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he tried to outsmart the magistrate so that she could grant bail to him on a break and enter charge.

Deon Brown claimed that he was arrested for the charge in his house, which is next to the location of the alleged

crime; however, he later told that the magistrate he resides elsewhere. His alleged accomplice also joined him on remand.

Brown and Teon Alleyne were brought before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to them.

It is alleged that between April 26 and 27, 2019, at Regent Road Bourda, the two defendants broke and entered a business place and stole articles valued in excessive of $1M, property of Vivikanand Ramoutar.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to them and they offered to explain their actions.

Brown, who is a mason, told the court that he is 38 years old, resides at Lot 207 Charlotte Street Georgetown, and is the father of one. Alleyne is 20 years old, is currently unemployed and resides at Leopold Street, Georgetown.

According to Brown, he lives in a house, which is next door to the business place in Regent Street. On the day in question, police ranks came to his house and woke him up from his sleep accusing him of being involved in a burglary.

“When I wake up, I see about four police over me. They started telling me how I break in the man store next door, but I don’t know anything. Eight boys also live at the house with me.”

He further mentioned that the police went upstairs in his home and returned with two batteries and another item, which they stated belonged to the businessman.

When given a chance to speak, Alleyne stated that he did not break into the business place; however, he removed a battery which was left outside of the premises. “I was outside of the business place when I see the battery and is that the police see I pick up and they arrest me.”

The defendants further alleged that several other persons were arrested, but the police later released them. Brown also claimed that one of the persons released, left their phone behind in the building.

Facts presented by police prosecutor Adunni Inniss, stated that on April 26, last, about 17:00hrs the victim secured his place of business at Lot 104 Regent Road Bourda and left.

The following day, police ranks, acting on information received, went to the location and apprehended the defendants with the alleged stolen articles in their possession.

Prosecutor Inniss then objected to bail, based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that both defendants were arrested at the scene with the items in their possession.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus then remanded both men to prison until May 2, as she entered not guilty pleas on their behalf given their explanations. In the case of Alleyne, a new charge will be made out against him for simple larceny based on his explanation.