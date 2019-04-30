Housing Dept. warns about fake Facebook page of minister

Latest update April 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood

The Central Housing and Planning Authority is advising the public that there are no arrangements in place with GTT Mobile Money to accept payment for land, housing units or any other services offered by the agency.
“It has come to our attention that members of the people were being contacted through Facebook about the possibility of purchasing lands or housing units from the agency by someone purporting to be Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood. The Facebook profile is a fake, in fact the Minister does not have a Facebook profile,” a statement from the Ministry of Communities said yesterday.
The agency said it will be in contact with the police, but members of the public are advised to make contact with its enforcement unit in relation to complaints on the payment for lands, housing units or any other services being offered via the Facebook page.
Patterson-Yearwood was last week transferred from the department.

 

 

