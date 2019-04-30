Fisherman on trial for attempting to kill reputed wife

A 34-year-old Corentyne fisherman who is charged with attempting to kill his wife is on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.

Ian Saraswati of Lot 91 Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, Berbice, is charged with attempted murder. He is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding his then teenage wife Serojini Isaacs who is now 23. The alleged incident occurred on 11th of December, 2014 at Whim Village.

The state’s case is being prosecuted by Attorney-at-law Mandel Moore. The accused is being represented by Attorneys-at-law Murseline Bacchus and Saria Sabsook.

The state’s case is that at approximately 07:30hrs on the day in question, the man chopped the woman on her head and foot.

According to reports, Isaacs left her Bush Lot Village home after a dispute with Saraswati and went to live at her mother’s home. On the day in question, the man cornered the woman and dealt her several chops about her body.

The woman was reportedly rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and then to the New Amsterdam Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A number of persons have given evidence so far, including Isaacs, who told the court that she was chopped by Saraswati on her head and thigh in her aunt’s kitchen. Under cross-examination by Defence Counsel Bacchus, she denied that she was chopped by her uncle after he tried to attack the accused.

Detective Corporal Ronald Beharry said that he went to the hospital where he saw medical staff attending to the virtual complainant (VC). He noticed wounds on her forehead and left leg.

The VC’s Aunt, Kamlawattie Binda, testified to seeing the accused chop her niece, while another witness, Totoram Munilall, told the court that he took the injured Isaacs to the hospital in a canter truck. Ex-policeman Glenford Blair testified to arresting the accused on the day in question and taking him to the station.