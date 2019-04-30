Allicock and Adams win Al Sport Double Wicket Windball Cricket

The pair of Carlisa Allicock and Easter Adams won the AL Sport & Tour Promotions – NSC Easter Holiday Sc

hoolgirls Double Wicket Windball Cricket competition played at the National Gymnasium.

In the final they won the toss batted first and scored 68-1, with Allicock making 38. Keisha Jones and Erica Mentore team were restricted to 60-1, with Mentore 32 and Jones 16.

In the 3rd place match, Stacy Flores and Angel Hunte scored 44-1, Flores made 32. Kelliann Fredericks and Alexi

s Noel replied with 39 – 1 with Noel scoring 36.

Allicock was named the MVP of the day’s programme for both her batting and fielding.

The two weeks Windball training programme was organised by NSC Sports Officer A. Munroe.

The presentation will be done on Saturday May 4.