UWI Professor for gender forum at University of Guyana

The University of Guyana (UG) is gearing to host a public lecture on ‘Why Gender Matters: The crisis in Youth Masculinities and Natural Hazards’ by Professor Rhoda Reddock of the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago.

The event is scheduled for tomorrow, April 30 at 17:00hrs at the Education Lecture Theatre, UG, Turkeyen Campus, Greater Georgetown.

Reddock is a Professor of Gender, Social Change and Development and former Deputy Principal of the UWI, St. Augustine Campus. A former head of the centre, now institute for Gender and Development Studies, she is also a former lecturer in Sociology.

After completing her undergraduate studies at The University of the West Indies, Mona and St. Augustine campuses, she did her masters at the Institute for Social Studies, The Hague and Doctorate at the University of Amsterdam.

An activist in the Caribbean Women’s Movement, she was a founding member and first chair of the Caribbean Association for Feminist t Research and Action (CAFRA).

A former president of Research Committee 32 (Women and Society) of the International Sociological Association (ISA) (1994-1998), she currently serves on the Executive Committee of the ISA and is a board member of Research Committee 05, Racism, Indigeneity, Ethnicity and Nationalism.

Reddock also served on the Council of the Caribbean Studies Association. Among her numerous publications are: Women Labour and Politics in Trinidad and Tobago; A History, Zed Books, 1994 which was named a CHOICE Outstanding Academic Book for 1995; Plantation Women: International Experiences, Berg 1998, co-edited with Shobhita Jain.

Caribbean Sociology: Introductory Readings edited with Christine Barrow, 2000 and the edited collection Interrogating Caribbean Masculinities, The UWI Press, 2004, winner of the best-selling textbook award of 2004-2007, and most recently the co – edited volume, Sex Power and Taboo, Ian Randle, 2009. She has also published over 70 peer reviewed chapters and book chapters.

Professor Reddock is the recipient of numerous national, regional and international awards including the Triennial CARICOM Award for Women 2002, a distinguished Fulbright New Century Scholar Award in 2005-2006; and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Western Cape, South Africa, 2012.

Most recently, she was elected to the United Nations Committee on CEDAW (The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women) for the 2019-2023 term. She has recently completed a term as visiting professor at Justus-Liebig University in Giessen, Germany.

According to Professor Reddock, “One of my favourite memories is in Guyana after receiving the CARICOM Award for Women. I had a telephone call from a Guyanese man who had written to me when he was imprisoned in Trinidad, asking for assistance with his poetry. I approached Dr. Paula Morgan who read the poems and wrote comments.

Years later, he called and read a poem he had written for me in honour of the occasion. I would like my legacy to include new generations of Caribbean citizens with a commitment to social transformation and justice. I have benefited from many years of education paid for by taxpayers of the region. I feel that some of us need to stay in the region to build our institutions. It is up to us to make these spaces where we want to live.”