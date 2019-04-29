Latest update April 29th, 2019 12:58 AM

New facility coming for Amazon Warriors

Apr 29, 2019 Sports 0

Georgetown, Guyana, CMC – Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors are set to get a spanking new facility, which will also feature a Hall of Fame. Additionally, the state-of-the-art facility will also accommodate the CPL Ticketing Office, a Guyana Amazon Warriors Merchandise Outlet and a CPL OPCO administrative office.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are set to have a spanking new facility.

No timeline was given as to when the construction of the building would commence.
The highlight is expected to be the Hall of Fame, which will showcase a history of the CPL and Guyana Amazon Warriors from the inception of the CPL in 2013 to present and will be updated on a continuous basis.
CPL’s chief operating officer Pete Russell lauded the Warriors for the new initiative. He said the project was a testimony of the success of the CPL and the Warriors.
“This is a wonderful initiative that shows how far Amazon Warriors have come in the last six years. The team have become a big part of the sporting landscape in Guyana and have already created their own history with a number of memorable performances over the years.
“For CPL, we are delighted that fans will be able to re-live some of the best CPL highlights from previous years by visiting this new facility,” Russell said.
The venue will also be able to accommodate parking for approximately 50 vehicles for persons who will be conducting business at the CPL OPCO Office and visiting the Hall of Fame. The seventh edition of the exciting CPL will bowl off on September 4, in Trinidad and Tobago and will run until October 12, 2019.

