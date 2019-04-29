NAMILCO/ABSAA Easter Indoor Soccer Boys & Girls F’ball Festival…Buxton Stars shine by winning U11 and 13 segments; Charlestown ‘A’ claim U15 title

There was a successful conclusion to the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academic Academy (ABSAA)/Kingston Football Development Academy (KFDA) formerly the Kingston Grass Roots Soccer Academy, Easter Indoor Boys and Girls Community Football Festival held at the National Gymnasium.

Attracting 130 youths, the competition catered for Boys and Girls in the Under-6, 9, 12 and 15 categories drawn from Kingston Football Development Academy, Buxton Stars, Tucville Go Getters, Charlestown A and B, Tucville Ballerz, Mahaica and Eastveldt.

There were a number of exhibition games in the Under-6 and the Girls Under-14 categories by students of the Charlestown Secondary School Girls team. The organizers have disclosed that certificates of participation would be presented to all of the players as well as trophies to winning teams at a later date.

Corporate support came from the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO), The Outdoor Store, Pet Shop, National Sports Commission, Trophy Stall, Guyana Football Federation and ABSAA.

Buxton Stars emerged as the winners of the Under-11 round-robin segment of the competition on goal difference as Eastveldt also ended on five (5) points; Buxton Stars enjoying better goal difference of 3 to Eastveldt’s, 2.

Guyhoc ended 3rd with 4 points, while Kingston Football Development Academy (KFDA) ending with a single point. Buxton also won the U-13 competition.

Boys U11 round-robin results – Game 1: KFDA 0 vs 2 Buxton Stars (Jarmarie Phyll 2); Game 2: Eastveldt 1 (Jamal Fraser) vs 0 Guyhoc. Game 3: Eastveldt 0 vs 0 KFDA; Game 4: Buxton Stars 1 (Jamarie Phyll) vs 1 Eastveldt; Game 5: Guyhoc 2 (Carl Negus 1, Mikel Gooding 1) vs 1 KFDA (Roger Summer); Game 6: Guyhoc 0 vs 0 Buxton Stars.

Boys Under 13 round-robin results – Game 1: Buxton Stars 3 vs 1 Eastveldt; Game 2: Buxton Stars 3 v 1 KFDA; Game 3: Eastveldt 7 v 0 Kingston.

Pos. Team W D L GF Points

1 Buxton Stars 2 0 0 6 6

2 Eastveldt 1 1 1 8 3

3 KFDA 0 0 2 1 0

Boys Under-15 attracted eight (8) which were placed into two groups of four each. They also engaged in round robin play before the top two advanced to the semis. Charlestown ‘A’ emerged winners.

Following are the results – Game 9: KFDA 1 vs 1 Charlestown ‘B’; Game 10: Tucville ‘B’ 0 vs 2 Buxton Stars; Game 11: Eastveldt 0 vs 0 Mahaica; Game 12; Tucville Ballerz 1 vs 0 Charlestown ‘A’.

Semi finals: Game 13: Tucville Ballerz 0 vs 0 Kingston Football Development Academy – Kingston won 2-1 on kicks from the penalty mark. Game 14: Charlestown ‘A’ 1 vs 0 Buxton.

Final: KFDA 0 v 1 Charlestown ‘A’ (Carlos Agard).