Is better to give away $200

Almost everybody got a cell phone. Some people can mek calls pun dem phone any time but some got to always mek a quick call and beg people to call dem back.

Dem boys want to know why people want to use dem phone and don’t spend any money. When people call dem or send a call me message dem does call back and tell de people to call dem. And of de person seh dem don’t have credit, dem does tell de people to sell de phone and buy credit.

But that is not anything serious. Is when people borrow you phone to mek a call. People who can afford it does always quick to lend out dem phone. People does come up and ask fuh mek a Facebook Messenger call or a WhatsApp call.

Dem boys find out de odda day how dangerous that can be. A man borrow a phone and he open a Facebook account. That is no problem. De problem come when he send a message to somebody using de account.

Was a strange message suh de person go to de police. These days people can track anything. De police get Facebook to track de phone or de computer that set up de account. Is then de trouble start.

De police go to de person wid de phone and arrest dem. That is when dem boys realize dem can get lockup even when dem ain’t do nutten. De person spend 24 hours in de lockup trying to explain wha happen. De police go to find de odda person and to this day dem can’t find de person.

Is a decent cop who mek de person get to go home. Now dem boys seh when anybody come to borrow dem phone dem rather give that person $200 to buy credit. Is better to give away $200 that to spend days in a jail. And dem boys know wha can happen to dem in jail.

After all, dignity and you tail worth more than $200.

Talk half and listen to wisdom.