GuyanaNRA/Secure Innovations & Concepts Action Pistol Shoot…Murtland and Erwyn Smith fires their way to victory in the Senior and Junior classes

Latest update April 29th, 2019 12:58 AM
Murtland Smith fired his way to victory in the senior class while Erwyn Smith did the same in the junior category when the Small Bore section of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) held an Action Pistol Shoot sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc.
The venue was the Timehri Range where Murtland Smith accumulated 154 points to win ahead of Azaad Hassan with 150 and Michael Tang who ended third o 130 points.
The competition consisted of three stages, each with a fixed time of 10 seconds, 25 seconds and 30 seconds respectively, shooters having to engage targets before the time expired with limited rounds in their magazines.
Smallbore Captain Dale Hing informed that the event was very challenging for the competitors because of the limited ammunition and fixed time unlike the IPSC events where ammunition is unlimited and there’s no fixed time.
Erwyn Smith’s winning score in the junior competition was 137 points. Settling for the second place was Jason Cox on 124 points with the third place going to Brian Backer on 115 points.
