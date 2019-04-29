GMR&SC Endurance Championship – Round 2…Fernandes continues to outlast the pack

By Calvin Chapman

Team Ramchand Wreckers dominated the field once again yesterday afternoon when the checkered flag was waved at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri where the second round of the Endurance Championship took place.

The event, organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) sped off in sweltering heat at the race track that is just behind the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), after heavy showers on Thursday had threatened to dampen the event.

Adrian Fernandes, who is the reigning overall and 1600cc champion, followed up his win in the 2019 season opener last January with another such performance when he registered a superior 81 laps in the three hour race, behind the wheel of his Gillette sponsored Toyota Levin motorcar.

Fernandes’ teammate, Anand Ramchand, won the 2000cc class while coming in fourth overall with 72 laps. The 1500cc class was won by Reeyaz and Richard Hamid who completed the race with 71 laps.

Motilall Deodass of Team Motor Trend was slow and steady to finish the Unlimited class with the most laps; 53. Shan Seejattan, who registered the fastest lap of day (1 minute 21 seconds), did not finish the race and only completed a meager 17 laps in the unlimited class.

The team of Azaad Hassan and Davin Panday who missed round one of the 2019 Endurance Championship, finished second overall and second in the 1600cc class with 79 laps.

Meanwhile, Dawolu Harper in his Kinshasa Bakery sponsored Toyota Starlet was 3rd in the 1600cc and overall category with 77 laps. In round one, he also placed 3rd with an identical 77 laps completed.

Next up on the GMR&SC’s calendar is the highly anticipated second round of the Drag Race Championship followed by Guyana’s first Rally Racing event.