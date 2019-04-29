GFF/Bartica FA Senior League…Rivers View edge Beacon to strengthen hold at the top; Wolves edge Lazio for 2nd win

A fierce battle at the top of the points standing marked the restart of the GFF/Bartica Football Association Male Senior Football League, following a short break for the Bartica Regatta activities.

Rivers View FC and Beacon FC went at each other for command of the top spot on the points table. Coming into the match, Beacon was one point behind Rivers View’s 13 and needed a win to rise above.

On a cool, overcast afternoon at the Bartica Secondary School Ground, Andrew Simmons broke the deadlock to give Rivers View the lead ten (10) minutes into the second half. But being a goal down only seemed to energize the Beacon boys and brought the best out of them, as they began to put on a display of skill and team work against a determined Rivers View.

Their efforts paid off in the 70th minute when they were awarded a free kick at the top of the 18 -yard box; Kurt Welcome’s kick was perfect in getting past both the defense and goalkeeper. But in the end, it took a goalie error at the Beacon end of the pitch, and a cool finish by Omario Lake to decide the match in favour of Rivers View which sealed their position at the top of the summit by four points.

In the other match, newcomers Agatash United FC battled hard against a depleted Mil Ballers FC but came up only with a 2-0 loss. Mil Ballers got their goals from Nandcoomar Samwaru and Rawle Simon while Agatash United’s goal was netted by 13-year-old Shalimar Crighton.

And the father/son goalkeeper combo of 15 year-old Seth Brown-Johnson of Lazio and his father Patrick Brown-Johnson (Wolves) took to the field on opposite sides and it as the senior that upstaged youth on the day as Wolves United got past Lazio on Friday last.

The senior Brown-Johnson, a Wolves United senior for a number of years, returned to league action and was the inspiration for his side which staved off the determined Lazio side, 2-1.

Wolves United goals came off the boots of Cordel Playtner and Kareem Chase, while Nicholas Collison scored for Lazio. Lazio remains on 7 points while Wolves United have now moved to 6 points. Rivers View is at the top on 16.