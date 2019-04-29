Cops nab two after brazen robbery near Stabroek Square

– onlookers lament lawmen’s slow response

The Stabroek Market Square and its environs continue to be a crime-ridden and increasingly dangerous place for law-abiding folk.

Four foreign nationals found this out the hard way last Saturday night when a gang of young thieves beat and robbed them in full view of vendors, bus drivers and passersby.

In a disturbing melee that unfolded, the thieves relieved the foreigners of their wallets, wrist watches and cellular phones, just outside the Digicel Outlet at the Georgetown, Stabroek Market Square.

At around 21:15 hrs when the incident occurred scores of commuters gathered around, all lamenting that police campaign at the location has not seen much impact, and some said the police ranks that come around are an absolute waste of time.

Police ranks eventually arrived and took two of the robbers into custody.

The victims were said to be tourists who were visiting for a short while and were expected to leave the country in a few days.

The foreigners had apparently visited the Demico House Rooftop Bar at Stabroek, and were later seen in the company of young locals on the Demico House walkway. They appeared to be trying to make friends, and the thieves were seemingly pretending to host them.

But then a group of young boys began begging them to purchase cigarettes and drinks for them.

Not long after the foreigners left, with the youths following closely and whispering to each other.

The suspects followed the victims to the Stabroek Market Square.

The four foreigners, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached a male beverage vendor.

Instead, an altercation broke out between the vendor and the foreign nationals.

It was then that several young men pounced on the tourists relieving them of their phones, wallets, watches and other valuables.

Luckily, a bus driver and a woman intervened.

They escorted the victims to the Stabroek KFC Outlet where persons pleaded with them to leave the area.

One of the foreign nationals was weeping and kept lamenting, “We just wanted to have fun…We just wanted to see Guyana. We only came out to show our face…Now this is what we got…”

But even as the four tourists were leaving the area, two young men on bicycles arrived, apparently intending to attack the victims.

Fortunately, two plainclothes police ranks arrived in time and proceeded to take them to the nearby police outpost.

The unexpected occurrs

But then a man who claimed to be a relative of the young men blocked the policemen’s paths. He demanded that the ranks search the suspects outside the Stabroek Market in the presence of everyone.

Several vendors and others also demanded that the suspects be released.

It took the arrival of two other armed police officers, before they were eventually taken to the police outpost.