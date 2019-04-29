Cops hunt Cumberland suspect in Canje businesswoman’s assault/robbery

Police in Berbice are hunting for a Cumberland, East Canje man in connection with the assault and robbery of businesswoman Yasodra Singh of Lot 21 Canefield, Berbice.

On Saturday morning in broad daylight, the suspect allegedly entered Singh’s shop and purchased an item.

He then asked the owner for a glass of water and as she was making her way to the kitchen, located at the back, the man followed her and shoved her to the ground.

Two masked gunmen then entered the shop while the first suspect continued to kick Singh and demand money.

According to the woman’s daughter, Amrita Singh, her mother was at home with her three sons while her father was at the Port Mourant Market. She stated that one of the men held a gun to her 10-year-old son’s head and ordered him to show them where the money was, “He (the child) carried them inside the shop and showed them a bucket where the shop money was”, she said.

About $135,000 was inside the bucket, as well as a quantity of phone cards.

The thieves also took approximately $60,000 that her mom had in an apron pocket.