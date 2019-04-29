Beaton flies Golden Arrowhead high in Dominica; KO’s homeboy Levi Joseph

The Windward Island of Dominica is only 290 square miles and has a population of just over 70,000 and is still not fully recovered from wrath of category-five Hurricane Maria which devastated the Nature Isle just over two years ago.

On Saturday last, a decent crowd turned up at the Windsor Park Stadium where Guyana’s Junior Welterweight Shamar Beaton earned a second round knock-out over Dominican Levi Joseph at the Dominica Development Boxing Championship.

Beaton, only in his second amateur bout, followed-up his win over Cornell Blacks in Agricola on debut and was taken for this fight by his Coach Clive Atwell, who challenged for the WBC featherweight title in 2014 after winning a bronze Medal at the 2007 Pan American Games.

And Beaton did not disappoint the Guyanese fans on an Island his Coach lived for seven years. Joseph, who represented Dominica in the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas, seemed eager to please his home fans and once the bell rang, he came out with a double jab followed by a hard right to the body of the inexperienced Guyanese pugilist.

But Beaton showed his skills and talent as he evaded the punches and blocked the body shots as he displayed excellent eye sight, speed and patience. Joseph tried to show his superiority but Beaton would have none of it as he kept his opponent on his toes to end of the round.

In the penultimate round, Beaton threw a jab which was followed up by a crunching left hook followed by a right hand that sent Joseph to the canvas, resulting in the Female Referee calling a halt to the bout, a minute and 40 seconds into the second round.

Beaton was overjoyed win such a convincing victory over a much more seasoned opponent and said he felt privileged to represent his country successfully. The 20-year gave thanks to God and his dedicated Coach for the rigorous training he received in Guyana.

“I would like to thank the Director of Sports Christopher Jones and Coach’s wife for sponsoring the trip while I am very grateful President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle for allowing me this opportunity. I hope I made Guyana proud on my first time fighting out of Guyana” said Beaton, who hails from Sophia but now lives in Festival City.

“I only learned today that Joseph fought at the Youth Commonwealth Games so he (Beaton) did very well and I am very proud the way he performed in this fight” an elated at Atwell said.

“My mental and Physical work with him paid off. He has lots of talent and if handled in the right has a far way to go since he is still so young” added Atwell who informed that Beaton is easy to work with and listens to advise.

“He has the qualities of a star…Works hard and listens. Last night (Saturday) after the first round he said the man throwing the jab and rushing in and it cause a problem for me…I told him to throw his jab first, chip back and the hit him with a right hand, left hook. He that and things became easy” said Atwell.

Atwell also thanked Andre McAulay, a Guyanese, Dominican, who always extends assistance to Guyanese whenever he can and also thanked his wife and the Director of Sports for their sponsorship.

Atwell informed that President of the Dominican Boxing Association Joe Joseph said he will try to arrange a monthly exchange to help to develop the sport in Dominica. Atwell and Beaton are expected home tonight. (Sean Devers)