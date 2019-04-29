Bacchus Bulls U17 overcome Reliance U17

Bacchus Under-17 defeated their counterparts from Reliance by 214 runs when the two teams collided on Saturday in a 35 overs fixture at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast.

Watched by a fair size crowd in brilliant sunshine, Bulls’ skipper, Nazeer Mohamed who represented Essequibo in the recently concluded U17 Inter County tournament won the toss and decided to take first strike.

Openers Sunil Persaud, who struck 61 (7×4) and Essequibo U15 player Raj Ramballie put together an opening stand of 114 runs before Persaud was dismissed. Azizie Christianie joined Ramballie but they only managed to score 12 between them before Ramballie departed after hitting 63 (4×4).

Govinda Tulsie joined Christiani for a short stay before he was run out for 10 while Christiani struck five fours and one six in scoring 57. Skipper Mohamed then took charge hitting 42 (2×4 5×6) from just 10 deliveries to propel his team to 294-6.

In reply, Reliance never recovered from a poor start and was bowled out for 80. Kaysha Deonarine bagged 6-5 from six overs and Sunil Persaud had 2-14.