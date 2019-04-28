Gangs headed by female pounce on victims in vicinity of Demico House, Public buildings

Innocent passersby and intoxicated men have now become the prey of some new gangs that is headed by female actresses.

One gang, which sometimes numbers between five and six has been driving fear into practically everyone with their daring nighttime robberies on persons traversing the Stabroek Demico House and Parliament Building areas.

This new gang would seek out persons (particularly intoxicated men) inside the Demico House Rooftop bars, and elsewhere, and would observe their alcohol consumption and spending capacity. The members will then after trail the victims as they leave the bars, and then pounce on the unsuspecting prey.

At the right interval, the girl would rush up to the victim, grab his collar (maybe his pants) and feigning great anger (and even tears) demands money for sexual services she pretends she had provided.

Before the terrorized man can begin to fathom what is going on, the males would rush in, slap the victim (using profanities) and demand that the woman be paid for the sex she never provided.

The victim would then be relieved of cash and other values, and the gang would leave (most times with the female leering about the quantum of the booty).

That aside, the public has become very fearful of male sex workers who have now taken up station outside the Parliament Building (close to Stabroek Demico House). They are working in unison with their band of male robbers as well.

As innocent citizens pass by that area at night, the sex workers will pounce on them openly robbing them of valuables. Every time this happens, they are well assisted by their male counterparts who are always ready to render assistance.

Sources are informed that these men are there for two purposes– aiding in the robberies and providing security if the sex workers are overpowered by their prey.

What are the police doing?

While the police must to be commended for their campaigns on the touts, one cannot help but wonder what in heaven’s name they are doing about these brazen nighttime robberies?

On many occasions, people observed police walking around and passing the groups of criminals liming by the Public Buildings fence and did not even stop to enquire of their reasons for being there.

These groups are increasing night after night as the sex workers and their ‘pimps’ continue to encourage and recruit more robbers to join their gangs.

One does not need binoculars to observe the activities of these nighttime gangs, and they are getting more brazen because of one reason only…the police are failing miserably to stage proper campaigns.

Officers placed on the streets in many cases are just lukewarm, and lackluster in their approach. Gangs are robbing people right under the walkway at the Demico House, and police officers are sometimes just a few rods away, maybe on the Timehri, Linden or South Ruimveldt bus parks.

There is a lot to ponder on the effectiveness of the police campaigns, or the calibre of the ranks that they put on our streets to protect citizens.

For this situation to be rectified, it will take no-nonsense police officers with a sustained approach to rid the Stabroek area of men liming on the Demico House walkways, sex workers operating outside the Parliament Buildings perimeter fence, and young men walking the city by day and night looking for citizens to rob and brutalize.

Contributing Factors

There are quite a few contributing factors that are visibly fuelling the activities of criminal in the city. Among those are the street styled parties that are alleged to run full-fledged on the bus parks and other locations.

The East Coast Bus Park becomes a large “Passa Passa Street Fair’ on Friday nights, creating congestion, and creating the perfect breeding ground for criminals.

And even though the Police Traffic Chief just two weeks ago assured this publication of an ongoing noise nuisance campaign, the music on this park is deafening. And it churns up bile in the stomach to watch police officers in uniform traversing in and out of the crowd without attempting to have them lower the music or do anything about the madness on this bus park on Friday nights.

Not so long ago, Police Crime Chief, Leslie Alves, promised a sustained and intensified campaign in the fight against crime. If this has been initiated, why are criminals allowed to run loose and wild around the Stabroek areas at nights?

The food vendors, pedestrians and commuters alike are very disappointed by the level of police protection in this area at nights, but would not dare intervene for fear of their safety.

When a group of food vendors was asked why no one intervenes when the robberies are happening, one woman’s response was very disturbing. “Intervene!!! Intervene!!! You fuh real big man? Any one ah we open we mouth or try to step in is just signing we death warrant. Me ain’t get nothing fuh seh. Because dem would kill any informer. Me ain’ see ah coffin wha me like as yet.

“Let de police do dem wuk and do it properly. Dem place is to get ranks around the clock in dis place by night, and I mean serious police ranks.”

Gambling continues unchecked just in front the doors of the Demico House (Sophia Bus Park area) right under the noses of police officers who operate on the bus park just close by.

Scores of riotous young men lime each night on the walkways of the Demico House Outlet… What are the police doing about it?

Gangs of men and women traverse the said areas each night, and so many fights break out.