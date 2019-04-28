Latest update April 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Twist in Kuribrong trail murder…‘Abducted’ miner in custody after changing story-reportedly linked to one-legged mastermind

Investigations into the murder of truck driver Peron Nicholas Bobb have taken a surprising turn, with a miner who claimed to have been abducted now turning out to be a suspect.

Peron Nicholas Bobb

Kaieteur News understands that the man, who had claimed he was abducted by Bobb’s killers, has admitted that he was actually in the camp of the alleged one-legged mastermind when Bobb was slain.
The miner had initially claimed that he was travelling in a truck with Bobb when the driver was shot. He had also claimed to have escaped after being abducted.
Police now have him in custody as they continue to pursue a one-legged man known as ‘Pak’, who is believed to have shot Bobb.
Two other men are also in custody.
“Once we arrest ‘Pak’, we will get to the truth of what happened,” an official told Kaieteur News.
Reports indicate that Bobb, of Carabese Hill, Bartica, was shot in the stomach by a group of men whom he had seen stripping spares from one truck and placing the spares on another vehicle, which is said to be owned by ‘Pak.’
It is alleged that Bobb was shuttling dredging equipment in the Kuribrong Backdam when they saw a truck heading towards them. Bobb allegedly stopped to allow the other truck to pass when the men shot him.

