Trump got people sweating bullets

Nuff people who run to de States now scared. Dem hardly sleeping when de night come. And all of a sudden dem finding relatives who live all over de country. In short, dem frighten to stay one place too long. All of dem sweating bullets. But dem boys notice dat some of dem getting kick out of some house because anodda one who hiding already tun up.

Was nice time when people use to pick up demself and run to de States. Since dem boys tun, all dem hearing somebody gone to live in de States or Canada. Yesterday, dem was looking fuh a fellow name Martin who use to wuk at NCN.

He was de man who tek cheques from GTT, put dem in he account and claim he was merely passing de cheques through he account. Dem boys hear he deh in Canada. He probably file fuh self-sponsorship. But he cousin who live in New York got problems.

And talking bout problems, some people only embarrassing Jagdeo. De talk is dat Jagdeo surrounding heself wid scamps. He had nuff of dem wukking at NCN. Eddie who run down de Layne was one who mek he hand fast wid de people money and he get knock off.

De story was big and bold all over de papers. Now he deh hugging up Jagdeo and spreading all dem rumours you hear bout Soulja Bai and who shoot Brian O’Toole.

Dem like de boy so much dat dem give him a whole television programme. He was de space man art NCN. When you watch him, you see him in de compound all de time but dis man actually travelling and going places.

Dat is why when he send in he accounts claim dem fire him but dem didn’t realize de man was faster than Flash Gordon and Speedy Gonzales.

But is Trump some people got to worry about. He promise to ketch and deport all who overstay dem time. Dis might be a good thing because normally people who wouldn’t come home to vote gon ketch de plane fuh good.

Is only if Soulja Bai beg fuh dem dat dem might have a chance.

Talk half and wait fuh see who coming back from farrin.