Staffers worry about job losses…as Task Force begin work consultations to restructure Forestry Commission

Work has begun to restructure the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC). A key meeting was held with scores of employees on Friday.

During the almost two-hour meeting at the GFC’s Training Centre, Kingston, scores of workers from the nearby head-offic

e were present.

During the meeting, there were questions especially about plans to merge the Forest Monitoring Division (FMD) and Forest Resource Management Division (FRMD).

There were also concerns about the absence of the human resource specialist on the restructuring team.

The exercise was announced early April with Government naming former Commissioner, Clayton Hall, as the convenor of the task force for the restructuring.

With Guyana placing more of its forests for conservation purposes and with moves to ‘green’ the economy, the Ministry of Natural Resources, which has portfolio responsibilities, said that the restructuring would be in kee

ping with the national objective of moving towards a ‘green’ economy and the consequent realignment of critical agencies of state.

The approval came from Cabinet.

Guyana has an area of 214,970 km2 of which nearly seventy-five percent is covered with natural vegetation. Of this area, approximately four-fifths is classified as state forests under the jurisdiction of the GFC.

Almost a decade ago, Norway in a ground-breaking arrangement, agreed to pay Guyana US$250M for

keeping the country’s forest intact while at the same time taking steps to reduce deforestation rate. The arrangement was to reduce the impact of climate change using the forest and the greenhouse gas that is trapped.

Under the Coalition Government, consecutive national budgets have unveiled a “green” economy.

According to the Ministry, the Task Force will include the technical and administrative talent and personnel of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Board, and the Commission who will examine the structure and functioning of the GFC to make recommendations to the Minister, Raphael Trotman. He in turn is mandated to present a report to Cabinet.

The Task Force’s mandate shall include, but will not be limited to, an examination and evaluation of current job descriptions and performance standards, personnel procedures, conditions of employment and appointment, wages and salary structures and payroll administration.

“It will further aim at improving the efficient performance and effective management of the commission by identifying training and development opportunities for staff,” the ministry had said.

On Friday, it was disclosed that conservationist, Dr. David Singh; Fred McWilfred of the Ministry of the Presidency; Beverley Alert; Ricky Ramsaroop of the Forest Producers Association and GFC’s Simone Benn and legal officer, Jacy Archibald, will all be part of the Task Force.

There were over a 100 staffers present.

According to Hall, the idea is to prepare GFC for the future with the new forest plans and policies in place.

He told staffers that the Cabinet has ordered the restructuring and a report has to be submitted by the end of July.

In September, Hall submitted an outline of a new structure.

The management of GFC had reportedly met on the proposals, it was disclosed.

With regards to merging of the two departments, there were concerns about the possible conflict of interest that would arise.

One division issues permits while another manages. It would be difficult to have one department handling that, staffers told the Task Force.

It was also pointed out that a human resource official should be assisting the task force.

There were also burning questions that threatened to derail the meeting over the possible loss of jobs.

It was recently disclosed that GFC, as the regulator of the forests, is facing major challenges to raise enough money from royalties and fees to pay staffers.

Several staffers say they have money owed with a number of them already leaving.