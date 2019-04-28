New NGO on a mission to make learning easier

Happy Helpers is a Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO) founded by two young Guyanese nationals, Jonathan and Brisshana Benn. It has the goal to develop educational resources that will make teaching and learning easier.

The group’s first initiative was the release of a book titled, “Science Made Easy (A Preparation Tool for Primary Science Examinations)”.

Described by many as a “game changer”, the book Science Made Easy is unique and unlike any other. Since it has been released, it has already begun to help teachers, parents and students overcome several challenges faced when preparing for the National Grade Six Examinations.

Teachers are finding it very helpful to more quickly complete revision with the children. Parents now have a clear guideline of what their children need to know and are better equipped to help their children at home. Students do not need to resurrect books from grades 4, 5 and 6 to study for the examinations; they are able to read concise notes that cover the content they need to know all in one book.

Science Made Easy is just the beginning as Happy Helpers is working to develop more resources that will make teaching and learning easier.

A representative of the NGO noted that Happy Helpers is excited to announce the coming of complementary workbooks for the title Science Made Easy.

Jonathan Benn said, “In the not so distant future, we also will be releasing the highly anticipated Social Studies book. Other than books, we will also be releasing a series of posters that will boost delivery of topics in the subject area of Science and Social Studies. There is so much more in store for our supportive schools, teachers, parents and students!

“In brief, we pledge to provide educational resources that will positively affect the lives of all children. Happy Helpers wholeheartedly thanks everyone that will purchase this book from authorized retailers for your continual support. Every purchase of an original book will help us to continue to make genuine contributions to impact the lives of all children. We are happy to help!”

To learn more about Happy Helper, the public contact the group via a Facebook page Happy Helpers or call telephone # 592 688-3367 or 592-644-8007. Otherwise, visit the Andrews Supermarket located on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park.