Man suffers stroke after alleged beating by supermarket owner

A resident of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, has been hospitalised after a reported beating at the hands of a supermarket owner just recently.

Gregory Sanmoogan, 59, was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday after being picked up from the tarmac of a Chinese supermarket in Diamond, E.B.D, after being allegedly beaten by the facility’s owner, Xiooxi Qu.

Sanmoogan said that on Monday last, around 19:00 hrs, he had visited the supermarket and had purchased grocery items. He said he chatted briefly with his daughter who works at the entity then proceeded to cash his items at the cashier.

He said after the male attendant (who packs bags for customers) had packed up his items, he paid and was about to leave when a Chinese male who later turned out to be the proprietor, stormed up to the counter and began accusing him of stealing a bag of cash he (the proprietor) had left on the counter .

He said the man called him a thief and as such, he allowed them to check his bag to verify the supposed bag of cash was not accidentally placed among his groceries.

He said the man was accusing him of stealing GYD$200,000 that was accidentally forgotten in a black plastic

bag on the counter at which several customers had been trading in items all day.

Sanmoogan said no bag of cash was found in his belongings, and as such, he left the premises. He was standing in the parking lot when he was suddenly struck on his neck from behind. He said as he spun around, dropping his groceries, he was greeted by the sight of the angry supermarket owner who proceeded to rain kicks and cuffs about his body, vehemently calling him a thief.

He said the man dealt him cruel blows on his right shoulder and neck, and he soon felt dizzy, and fell to the ground. The man said he blacked out.

A male relative of the injured man said that he was in Diamond at the time, and after being summoned by the man’s daughter (who is employed at the supermarket), he hurriedly drove over to the location. He said his brother was picked up unconscious and rushed to the GPHC, but regained consciousness before arriving at the institution.

He said the man was admitted at the GPHC and medical staff there informed that he had suffered a stroke. Sanmoogan’s relatives related that right after the incident, the supermarket’s management dismissed the man’s daughter without an explanation.

However, they provided a telephone WhatsApp conversation between the owner and the young girl. There he was expressing his regrets, apologizing for his actions, and admitting that he made a mistake.

The relatives said that after the incident, the owner disappeared from the supermarket and folks there kept saying that they had no idea of his whereabouts.

One relative said he used his police affiliations and befriended the supermarket owner, under the pretext of dropping the matter, but instead marched the man to the Golden Grove Police Station where he was subsequently arrested.

According to police sources, the accused has so far admitted to attacking and beating Sanmoogan, and is assisting ranks with the investigation.

Police sources told this publication that when they attempted to secure footage of the incident (in the parking lot), they were told that the camera located there was not working.

However, relatives of the injured man said that credible sources at the supermarket informed that the footage was deleted from the camera by management after the incident occurred.