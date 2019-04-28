Kitty residents picking on Sheriff Street farepickers

The constant nightly scene at Sheriff and Sandy Babb Streets has become a nuisance to the residents in the area as they are now tired of the sex workers who frequent the area.

According to the residents, these sex workers would use their trade as a mask to rob and create a spectacle. “They usually come out around 12:00hrs in the night about 10 to15 of them,” One resident stated.

“They would stand at the corner of the road and wait as vehicles approach; because the street is like a crossroad you would have to slow down to carry out a turn and that is where they run up to the vehicles.”

“All of them carry long knives in their handbags and when approaching a victim, their words would be, ‘You owe me; you just shame and don’t want to give me my money’. Then they would make advancements to the person, if the victim resists, they would pull out their weapons.”

Another resident also indicated that their victims are lone occupants of a vehicle, drunken persons and patrons at bars. The resident added that the sex workers have men with them who act as ‘pimps’ who would often step in to aid in the robberies.

Some businesses have closed down or put in place high security to ward of the heinous acts that are committed within their vicinity.

“Business persons are tired of what’s happening because it’s bad for business. If now they try one of their stunts on one of our customers, this affects the reputation of our business because persons will say, ‘Don’t go here or there; that place does get a lot of robbery.’”

In a video, a sex worker can be seen approaching a motorcar and entering it through the passenger side. The driver could be heard say, “Why you coming in my car? I don’t know you.”

The sex worker in return shouted, “You have my money; I want my money.” The driver then stepped out of the vehicle and attempted to remove the uninvited guest when the sex worker whipped out a long knife with its steel blade shining in the night light.

The individual then started to make advancements at the victim and the poor fellow had to run for his dear life while the worker calmly walked away, unsuccessful.