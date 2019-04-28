Implant Contraceptives Available Nationwide- Dr. Umadai Rattan–New in arm implant preferable by women

Implant contraceptives are now available nationwide to ensure easy access and that unmet needs are met.

Dr. Umadai Rattan said that the implants are fairly new on the market.

She said, “Women prefer it; it’s quick and lasts up to five years. It also has few side effects which most time goes away within three to six months.”

The implant in question is a tiny, thin rod about the size of a matchstick that a doctor inserts under the skin of the upper arm. Removal is done just like the insertion. The hormone that is slowly released is called progestin and it prevents pregnancy in two ways.

Progestin thickens the mucus on the cervix, which stops sperms from reaching the egg. Secondly, it also stops eggs from leaving the ovaries, so there is no ovulation.

Some women may miss their period after getting the implant. This is no reason for alarm as it just means that the ovary is not producing eggs. No fertilization, no pregnancy.

When asked about the effects it has on fertility, Dr. Rattan explained that it doesn’t affect fertility at all. “As soon as it is removed, fertility returns. There are a number of different brands but all are just classed under contraceptive implants to avoid promotion of a brand.”

Even though the implant prevents pregnancy it does not prevent sexually transmitted diseases, so it is advised that condoms still be used during sexual intercourse. As implants are the most effective types of contraceptive, it is practically impossible to get pregnant while it’s inserted, the doctor said.

The implant Contraceptives programme comes under the Women’s Health Unit and Dr. Rattan is responsible for ensuring that providers of the implants are trained to certification level.

She said, “We have already trained persons and we are doing well as some sessions are still ongoing.”