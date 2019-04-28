E’bo Coast has new backup power as $1.8B plant commissioned

Residents on the Essequibo may finally see an end to the blackout woes, now that the brand new Anna Regina 5.4 MW Power Plant was commissioned yesterday.

This publication understands that the demand for power on the Essequibo Coast had greatly increased some eight to ten months ago, when the two Wartsila engines that powered the entire Essequibo Coast finally retired, after more than 20 years of service.

It is believed that the newly commissioned power plant will satisfy the new peak demand for power on the Essequibo Coast, with enough reserves to spare.

Present at the commissioning yesterday was the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, who said, “I was reliably informed that the electricity supply has vastly improved. The peak demand for generated power is 5.1 megawatts and we’re producing 5.4 megawatts, so there is a reserve.

“Also, we have on standby, three caterpillar sets, which will give an additional five megawatts. So in all Essequibo has about 100% redundancy, which is even better than Demerara.”

Minister Patterson also pointed out that the three generator sets are a permanent solution to solving the blackout woes. He also stressed the need for proper maintenance so that the engines can see their 20 years life span.

Whilst giving an overview of the project, project engineer, Mr. Hugh Peru said that a new control building was erected in the compound for control staff.

The project cost of some $1.81 billion, he said, was financed by the company’s own financial resources, to meet the growing demands for power.

The three-diesel and turbo engines, which is believe to be amongst the top three classes, were supplied and installed by Turkish company, iLTEKNO.

During the past years, many concerns were raised on the manner in which the power company disposed of its waste products.

Divisional Director of GPL projects, Ryan Ross revealed yesterday that the facility now has an incinerator, which will enable its operations to be more environmental friendly.

While there is now an adequate supply of power on the Essequibo Coast, even with reserves, the project engineer pointed out that the facility was built with expansion in mind.

Peru explained that a base has been left for another 1.8 megawatt engine, along with a storage facility that will enhance fuel storage capability.

In addition, he also said that a plot of land has been identified in Lima Sands, where a four-megawatt solar farm will be facilitated.

Also present at the commissioning ceremony yesterday were the Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar and Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo.