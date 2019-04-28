Driver killed, passenger injured in Liliendaal road accident

Latest update April 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
A fatal accident on Friday evening left one dead and another with injuries after the motorcar in which they were travelling toppled into a nea
rby drain on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
Dead is Lakeram Singh, called ‘Videsh’, of Lot 36, Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown. The 37-year-old father of two was an office assistant at Ryan’s mining company.
The other occupant of the vehicle was 20-year-old Rakesh Ramsaroop, a Qualfon customer service representative who resides at Lot 1 Non Pareil Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.
According to reports, the incident allegedly took place around 23:00hrs. Motorcar PLL 4706, which was involved in the accident was owned and at the time driven by the deceased. Enquiries disclosed that Singh was proceeding east at a fast rate of speed along the northern lane.
It was while Singh was reportedly negotiating a turn that he lost control of the vehicle and toppled, coming to a stop in a nearby drain.
Singh and Ramsaroop were taken from the crashed vehicle and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where the office assistant was pronounced dead on arrival. Ramsaroop who was treated at the Accident and Emergency Unit was yesterday discharged from the hospital.
According to the survivor, who suffered some bruises and claimed to be experiencing pain, while negotiating the turn by Liliendaal, the steering wheel locked. This caused the car that was going at a fast rate to skid off the road and topple several times until it ended up into the drain.
