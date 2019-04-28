ADDRESS WORKPLACE SAFETY WITH THE ISO 45001 STANDARD

As we prepare to conclude our celebration of occupational safety and health month, April 2019 under the theme: “Safety and health and the future of work: Building on the knowledge and achievements accumulated over the years”, workplaces could consider the implementation of the ISO 45001 standard.

Worldwide, it is estimated that every 15 seconds a worker dies from a work related accident or disease, and 153 people experience a work related injury. These statistics represent an enormous burden for organisations and society as a whole, resulting in over 2.3 million deaths per year, not to mention the more than 300 million non-fatal accidents.

The ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Standard is considered to be one of the key standards, which can guide organisations towards the implementation of an effective process that reduces accidents and incidents in workplaces.

The standard is designed to help organisations of all sizes and industries put in place a safe work environment for their employees.

According to David Smith, Chairperson of the Committee that formulated the standard, the ISO 45001 follows a simple Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) model, which provides the framework for organisations to plan what they need to put in place in order to minimize the risk of harm. These measures should address concerns that can lead to long-term health issues and absence from work, as well as those that give rise to accidents.

For example, many suffer from psychological risk such as stress, which is believed to be one of the biggest problems of the modern age and, apart from the misery caused to workers and their families, is a huge cost to society.

The ISO 45001 requires that top management take ownership and demonstrate commitment through leadership to ensure that workers have the appropriate skills and that effective controls are put in place.

The standard also recognizes the value of worker’s involvement and worker’s consultations to develop and apply better OSH practices. In addition, checks to identify all the elements that should be addressed in order to ensure the system is working are address by the standard.

With much experience in this field, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has provided input on those aspects of their standards that are relevant and essential for effective OSH management. These aspects include the importance of top management’s involvement and the essential role of workers in participating in the OSH management system’s development and operation.

Worldwide adoption of the standard should reduce the horror stories presented in the local and international media regarding poor OSH practices that have led to the loss of life, injury and large-scale disasters.

Such events emphasize the need to consider the workers and those, including the community, who might be affected by the organization’s activities.

Finally, the implementation of the ISO 45001 standard could be the answer to stem the loss of the lives due to the collapse of pits in the mining of gold locally.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org